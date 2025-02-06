Bradley Cooper And Gigi Hadid Have An Uncomfortable Age Gap

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid's power couple status hasn't distracted folks from their uncomfortable age gap.

The actor and model are roughly 20 years apart, as Hadid was born in April 1995, while Cooper was born in January of 1975. And while Hadid, whose most high-profile relationship was with Zayn Malik of one Direction fame, has lived a life incomparable to the average late 20-something — you know, with her multi million-dollar modeling career and international excursions — not everyone believes that life experience trumps the generational gap. One Reddit fan wrote, "I find it weird that they're dating. And I will continue to be consistent on this. Anyone that is dating someone with a 20 year age gap I will say this about. Don't care who it is."

But it's not just fans who've apparently taken issue with the couple's maturity differences. According to Page Six, Cooper's ex and mother of his daughter, Irina Shayk, isn't exactly on board with his relationship with Hadid — partially because of their ages. "Irina is not happy with Bradley for dating another supermodel, but one who is younger," a source shared with the publication in October 2023. "It took her by surprise." To sooth her ego, Shayk reportedly decided to conjure up as much attention as possible by doing pre-planned pap walks. "She's saying, 'Look baby, I'm still hot,'" added in the insider. Whether or not Shayk is on board, the Cooper-Hadid love train continues to chug along.