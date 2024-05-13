We Can't Unsee Bradley Cooper's Cringeworthy Dance Moves At Taylor Swift Eras Tour

Travis Kelce's dances moves have also gone viral across social media. Not that we're surprised. It's been several months since Kelce attended his first Eras Tour performance, so he was totally comfortable and completely nerve-free. Perhaps Kelce was a little too comfortable during certain points, especially during Taylor Swift's performance of "Look What You Made Me Do." As you can see in this fan-captured clip, Kelce was during some serious hip thrusting as Swift sang the upbeat track. Of course, some fans appreciated Kelce's unabashed support for Swift. "Travis Kelce's got moves! Never thought I'd see a football dude jamming out to T-Swift like that," tweeted one fan. But others had questions about his moves. "Why is he dancing that way," tweeted another alongside a crying emoji.

This wasn't the only time that Kelce was the center of attention. As People reported, Swift included several tributes to Kelce in her new set of shows, including her decision to wear red and gold, colors matching his team, the Kansas City Chiefs. Swift also sang "So High School" and "The Alchemy," which are two of several new "The Tortured Poets Department" songs we think are about Kelce. The football star also returned some of the love he received by engaging openly with Swift's fans. In another fan-uploaded clip, Kelce can be seen mingling and dancing with the concert attendees during Swift's performance of "Karma."