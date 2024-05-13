We Can't Unsee Bradley Cooper's Cringeworthy Dance Moves At Taylor Swift Eras Tour
Bradley Cooper busted out his most cringeworthy dad moves during the Paris leg of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. Cooper, who's rumored to be dating Gigi Hadid, attended the May 12 date of Swift's Paris shows with the aforementioned model and Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce. The trio enjoyed the lively show from the premium balcony seats, giving fans the perfect angle to capture their best dance moves. Or, in Cooper's case, the worst. While Hadid and Kelce naturally found the rhythm of Swift's robust catalog, the "A Star Is Born" actor looked more than a little out of place as he awkwardly rolled his body and swung his hands during "So High School," which took place during the "The Tortured Poets Department" section of the tour.
everyone watching Travis Kelce but something clicked in Bradley Cooper for that Grand Theft Auto line#ParisTStheErasTour #TSErasTourParis pic.twitter.com/sfIWNKOFIP
— T (@teewatterss) May 12, 2024
To be fair, Cooper did considerably better during "Blank Space." In this fan video, Cooper actually marched and pointed in sync with the music, and generally looked way more comfortable. Still, social media has conjured up some hilarious jokes and reactions about his dancing overall. "Everyone watching Travis Kelce but something clicked in Bradley Cooper for that Grand Theft Auto line," tweeted one fan on X, formerly known as Twitter. "No rhythm. They're dancing like they're listening to different songs," tweeted another fan who didn't appreciate any of the trio's dancing. Meanwhile, another fan blamed Cooper's lack of coordination on alcohol. "It's so funny seeing the drinks of the night catch up to him, I love when men get a little loosey goosey," they wrote.
Travis Kelce upstaged everyone
Travis Kelce's dances moves have also gone viral across social media. Not that we're surprised. It's been several months since Kelce attended his first Eras Tour performance, so he was totally comfortable and completely nerve-free. Perhaps Kelce was a little too comfortable during certain points, especially during Taylor Swift's performance of "Look What You Made Me Do." As you can see in this fan-captured clip, Kelce was during some serious hip thrusting as Swift sang the upbeat track. Of course, some fans appreciated Kelce's unabashed support for Swift. "Travis Kelce's got moves! Never thought I'd see a football dude jamming out to T-Swift like that," tweeted one fan. But others had questions about his moves. "Why is he dancing that way," tweeted another alongside a crying emoji.
This wasn't the only time that Kelce was the center of attention. As People reported, Swift included several tributes to Kelce in her new set of shows, including her decision to wear red and gold, colors matching his team, the Kansas City Chiefs. Swift also sang "So High School" and "The Alchemy," which are two of several new "The Tortured Poets Department" songs we think are about Kelce. The football star also returned some of the love he received by engaging openly with Swift's fans. In another fan-uploaded clip, Kelce can be seen mingling and dancing with the concert attendees during Swift's performance of "Karma."