Kanye West's Creepy Stunt To Intimidate Taylor Swift At 2025 Grammys Totally Backfires
Nearly two decades later, Kanye "Ye" West still can't seem to keep Taylor Swift's name out of his mouth. But at the 2025 Grammys, it looks like karma finally caught up with him — in the most humiliating way possible.
It's no secret that West has spent years tormenting Swift, starting with that infamous 2009 MTV Video Music Awards moment when he snatched the mic from a teenage Swift to declare that Beyoncé deserved the award instead. What followed was a decade-plus of messy headlines, Kim Kardashian's involvement, and a leaked phone call that only made things worse. Fast forward to 2025, and he's still at it. Just before the Grammys, West tried stirring the pot by posting on Instagram that he was following exactly one person — Swift. (For context, the only person he follows on X, formerly Twitter, is Elon Musk. Do with that information what you will.)
The Grammys were shaping up to be a rare moment where West, Swift, and Beyoncé were all in the same room, which might explain his last-minute trolling. But here's the kicker: he may not have gotten the chance to revel in the mess he was trying to create, as reports claim he and his wife Bianca Censori were escorted out of the event. It looks like the Grammys had enough of his nonsense before the night even got exciting!
Kanye West and Bianca Censori have reportedly been escorted out of the Grammys
Kanye West and Bianca Censori clearly wanted to make a statement at the 2025 Grammys — but it looks like the biggest headline of the night wasn't the one they planned. The couple hit the red carpet with West in his usual low-effort attire, while Censori arrived in an oversized fur coat — an unusual choice for someone who typically wears either outrageous outfits or next to nothing. Sure enough, once they had the cameras' full attention, she ditched the coat, revealing a completely sheer sheath with absolutely nothing underneath.
Predictably, the internet went wild. Social media account Pop Base even tweeted that the couple had been escorted out of the venue — not because of their red carpet stunt, but supposedly because they were never invited in the first place. The tweet has since been deleted, but Page Six also claims an insider told them that police officers escorted them out of the awards ceremony venue. If true, it would be a delicious dose of karma for West, who, once again, tried to stir drama with Swift before the show.
And if the rumor turns out to be false? Well, West still lost his Grammy nomination (the Best Rap Song ultimately went to Kendrick Lamar, and rightfully so), while Swift has racked up nods for major categories like Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year. Either way, we all know who's actually winning.