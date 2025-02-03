Kanye West's Creepy Stunt To Intimidate Taylor Swift At 2025 Grammys Totally Backfires

Nearly two decades later, Kanye "Ye" West still can't seem to keep Taylor Swift's name out of his mouth. But at the 2025 Grammys, it looks like karma finally caught up with him — in the most humiliating way possible.

It's no secret that West has spent years tormenting Swift, starting with that infamous 2009 MTV Video Music Awards moment when he snatched the mic from a teenage Swift to declare that Beyoncé deserved the award instead. What followed was a decade-plus of messy headlines, Kim Kardashian's involvement, and a leaked phone call that only made things worse. Fast forward to 2025, and he's still at it. Just before the Grammys, West tried stirring the pot by posting on Instagram that he was following exactly one person — Swift. (For context, the only person he follows on X, formerly Twitter, is Elon Musk. Do with that information what you will.)

The Grammys were shaping up to be a rare moment where West, Swift, and Beyoncé were all in the same room, which might explain his last-minute trolling. But here's the kicker: he may not have gotten the chance to revel in the mess he was trying to create, as reports claim he and his wife Bianca Censori were escorted out of the event. It looks like the Grammys had enough of his nonsense before the night even got exciting!