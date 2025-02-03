Trump Being The Laughing Stock Of The 2025 Grammys Is Sure To Wound His Ego
Donald Trump may not have a single musical bone in his body but that didn't stop him being a hot topic at the 2025 Grammys, even though the president probably wishes he hadn't been. Now it's clearer than ever that there's still a long list of celebrities who can't stand Trump. To be fair, though, not everyone was against him. Trump's lone ride-or-die, Joy Villa, made her usual red-carpet statement, this time with a bright red cap which read: "The Hat Stays On" (she's lucky she didn't make it on to our worst-dressed list for the 2025 Grammys but sadly it was quite a competitive night for terrible fashion).
Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, Villa declared, "They tried to kill Trump. He's still alive, thank God." But aside from that one-person fan club, the night was essentially a roast led by chief instigator Trevor Noah. The host wasted no time, kicking things off by quipping, "We're gonna be honoring the best in music as voted on by the 13,000 members of the Recording Academy and 20 million illegal immigrants," (via Rolling Stone). The jab, an obvious dig at Trump's immediate deportation orders after reclaiming the Oval Office, landed pretty well. And he didn't stop there either.
Noah hit the controversial politician where it hurts, taking aim at Trump's tariffs on imports from Canada, China, and Mexico — cleverly tying it all in with Beyoncé's newly announced tour. "There's tariffs. We can't afford a new tour, right? Maple syrup is about to be $50," the comedian joked. The president is almost certainly fuming, and a Truth Social meltdown is likely imminent. Unfortunately for him, it wasn't just Noah. Even the likes of Lady Gaga got in on the action, throwing subtle — and not-so-subtle — shade throughout music's biggest night of the year.
Other celebrities also joined in on the Trump roast
The 2025 Grammys may not have been intended as a Donald Trump roast, but they might as well have been. Some of the biggest stars in the world took the stage to champion causes that he's aggressively against, starting with Alicia Keys, who took aim at the administration's dismantling of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. "This is not the time to shut down the diversity of voices," she proclaimed (via The Independent). "DEI is not a threat, it's a gift." Shakira similarly took her moment to highlight another hot-button issue.
Accepting her award for Best Latin Pop Album, she dedicated it to her immigrant fans. "I want to dedicate this award to all my immigrant brothers and sisters in this country. You are loved," Shakira said, per The Hill. "You are worth it. And I will always fight with you." Meanwhile, Lady Gaga made sure that the president's rollback of gender protections didn't go unnoticed, delivering a powerful reminder that trans people exist — and they deserve respect. "Trans people are not invisible. Trans people deserve love," she told the audience (via THR).
And even before the show started, fellow singer Chappell Roan, who took home Best New Artist, made it clear where she stood on the matter. "It's brutal right now, but trans people have always existed and they will forever exist," she shared (via Instagram). "Just know that pop music is thinking about you and cares about you, and I'm doing my best to really stand up for you in every way I can." You've got to hand it to these artists — they made it known where they stand, even if that means ruffling the feathers of a very orange occupant in the Oval Office.