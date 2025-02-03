Trump Being The Laughing Stock Of The 2025 Grammys Is Sure To Wound His Ego

Donald Trump may not have a single musical bone in his body but that didn't stop him being a hot topic at the 2025 Grammys, even though the president probably wishes he hadn't been. Now it's clearer than ever that there's still a long list of celebrities who can't stand Trump. To be fair, though, not everyone was against him. Trump's lone ride-or-die, Joy Villa, made her usual red-carpet statement, this time with a bright red cap which read: "The Hat Stays On" (she's lucky she didn't make it on to our worst-dressed list for the 2025 Grammys but sadly it was quite a competitive night for terrible fashion).

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, Villa declared, "They tried to kill Trump. He's still alive, thank God." But aside from that one-person fan club, the night was essentially a roast led by chief instigator Trevor Noah. The host wasted no time, kicking things off by quipping, "We're gonna be honoring the best in music as voted on by the 13,000 members of the Recording Academy and 20 million illegal immigrants," (via Rolling Stone). The jab, an obvious dig at Trump's immediate deportation orders after reclaiming the Oval Office, landed pretty well. And he didn't stop there either.

Noah hit the controversial politician where it hurts, taking aim at Trump's tariffs on imports from Canada, China, and Mexico — cleverly tying it all in with Beyoncé's newly announced tour. "There's tariffs. We can't afford a new tour, right? Maple syrup is about to be $50," the comedian joked. The president is almost certainly fuming, and a Truth Social meltdown is likely imminent. Unfortunately for him, it wasn't just Noah. Even the likes of Lady Gaga got in on the action, throwing subtle — and not-so-subtle — shade throughout music's biggest night of the year.