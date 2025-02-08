Barack Obama Held Back His 'Crazy' Side When Malia And Sasha Began Dating

Dr. Kim Van Dusen, who also hosts "The Parentologist Podcast," told us parents achieve more favorable results by responding to their teens' dating milestones "calmly and respectfully" — just like Barack Obama seemingly did with Sasha Obama and Malia Obama. But the groundwork, including "growing a positive connection, thriving in trust, safety, and communication, and establishing respectful and healthy boundaries," starts before kids hit the dating stage. "Then, once a child becomes a teen, the foundation has been set, and there is mutual trust and respect with one another, an open door policy for communication, and a secure attachment for this life stage."

For parents who find themselves in the same situation as Barack, there is a way to broach the topic of dating without pushing their kids away. "Parents can express their beliefs, thoughts, and opinions with their teen in a calm, non-threatening and non-judgmental way and also allow their kids to have a voice and varying perspectives as well," shared Van Dusen. Also? Listening is more important than talking during the dating stage, just as brief chats are more effective than "long lectures." Van Dusen explained, "When kids have a strong foundation for their family's values from a young age, they are more apt to make positive choices and healthy decisions." And while she acknowledged, "This life stage isn't always easy," she added, "It's about parents trusting the process and not overparenting or overreacting to their teen when a problem occurs."

Basically, Barack did everything right, though it was probably easy for him to stay cool. While speaking with ABC News in 2016, he joked there was "only so much these guys could do" because of Secret Service. And while Sasha and Malia no longer have Secret Service protection, it gave him comfort during their crucial teen years.