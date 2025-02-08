Celebs Who Can't Stand Ben Shapiro

Where were you when Ben Shapiro stormed off of his live BBC interview?! All you-know-what broke loose on May 10, 2019, when Shapiro had a war of words with longtime BBC journalist Andrew Neil. Right out of the gate, Shapiro took offense to Neil's line of questioning as it pertained to the state of Georgia's fetal heartbeat bill — namely, Neil's referring to it as a return "to the dark ages." Shapiro then accused Neil of being "on the left," to which Neil shot back, "Mr. Shapiro, if you only knew how ridiculous that statement is, you wouldn't have said it."

Things went from bad to worse when Neil began referencing some of Shapiro's past statements, including one wherein he said, "Israelis like to build. Arabs like to bomb crap and live in open sewage." At that point, Shapiro deemed the interview "a waste of time" and abruptly terminated it, but not before leaving with the dramatic parting line, "I'm popular, and no one has ever heard of you."

Later, Shapiro followed up his disastrous BBC appearance with a tweet wherein he backtracked his on-air statements regarding Neil. "As I'm not familiar with him or his work, I misinterpreted his antagonism as political Leftism (he termed the pro-life position in America 'barbaric') – and that was apparently inaccurate. For that, I apologize," he penned. It's likely that these two will not be hashing their differences out over a cup of coffee anytime soon.