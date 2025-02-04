Drake's Thirst Trap Gone Wrong Amid Kendrick Lamar Beef Is New Level Of Desperate

Drake has posted a thirst trap amid his beef with Kendrick Lamar, and social media thinks it's a little sad. ICYMI, Lamar fanned the flames of his long-running feud with Drake with a diss track called "Not Like Us," one of several the rappers exchanged last spring. However, unlike the others, "Not Like Us," among other things, accuses the Canadian-born rapper of having inappropriate relationships with minors. "Say, Drake, I hear you like 'em young / You better not ever go to cell block one," raps Lamar. "To any b***h that talk to him and they in love / Just make sure you hide your lil' sister from him."

The song became an unexpected commercial success, at Drake's expense, that secured Lamar five new Grammy awards at 2025's event. However, it was Lamar's win for record of the year that really dug in the knife. Presented by Miley Cyrus, Lamar took a victory lap through the audience, giving "Not Like Us," which was playing over the loudspeakers, just enough time to get to one of its most quoted sections. Lamar raps, about Drake, "Tryna strike a chord and it's probably A minor," a double entendre that used the musical scale to further fuel rumors of Drake's alleged inappropriate behavior. Worse, the camera panned to several celebs — including Taylor Swift and Beyoncé — dancing and swaying to the song before the entire crowd started chanting the lyrics.

Drake's decision to post a thirst trap amid it all has backfired.