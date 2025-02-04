Drake's Thirst Trap Gone Wrong Amid Kendrick Lamar Beef Is New Level Of Desperate
Drake has posted a thirst trap amid his beef with Kendrick Lamar, and social media thinks it's a little sad. ICYMI, Lamar fanned the flames of his long-running feud with Drake with a diss track called "Not Like Us," one of several the rappers exchanged last spring. However, unlike the others, "Not Like Us," among other things, accuses the Canadian-born rapper of having inappropriate relationships with minors. "Say, Drake, I hear you like 'em young / You better not ever go to cell block one," raps Lamar. "To any b***h that talk to him and they in love / Just make sure you hide your lil' sister from him."
The song became an unexpected commercial success, at Drake's expense, that secured Lamar five new Grammy awards at 2025's event. However, it was Lamar's win for record of the year that really dug in the knife. Presented by Miley Cyrus, Lamar took a victory lap through the audience, giving "Not Like Us," which was playing over the loudspeakers, just enough time to get to one of its most quoted sections. Lamar raps, about Drake, "Tryna strike a chord and it's probably A minor," a double entendre that used the musical scale to further fuel rumors of Drake's alleged inappropriate behavior. Worse, the camera panned to several celebs — including Taylor Swift and Beyoncé — dancing and swaying to the song before the entire crowd started chanting the lyrics.
Drake's decision to post a thirst trap amid it all has backfired.
Drake's tropical selfie falls flat with fans
On February 4, Drake, who also seemingly cried out for attention after Megan Thee Stallion dissed him, took to his Instagram Stories to post a photo from his rental in Perth, Australia, where he's currently on tour. While standing outside of a scenic mansion, Drake used its large reflective windows to snap a picture of himself topless and wearing swim trunks. The thirst trap has since circulated across social media, including X, formerly known as Twitter, garnering thousands of reactions. Unfortunately for the rapper, it's definitely not getting the reception he may have hoped for, and doing even less to distract from Kendrick Lamar's Grammy triumph or the enduring rumors that some celebs can't stand Drake.
For example, one user on X eagerly threw salt on Drake's wounds by comparing him to Lamar. "One won grammys and the other is looking for attention on instagram story," they tweeted. A second user gave the "Degrassi" star a backhanded compliment about his physique, writing, "Kendrick broke his heart so bad he started hitting the gym." One more accused Drake of attempting to divert attention away from potential streaming dips. "He knows the sales and streams are going to be flopping and now he's thirst trapping," they tweeted. Finally, another brought up the Grammy audience enthusiastically singing Lamar's diss track as he accepted his award. They wrote, "Posting thirst traps to make the people forget the recording academy sang not like us at the grammys."