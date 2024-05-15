A Timeline Of Kendrick Lamar And Drake's Feud

Drake has been known for taking shots at his rivals throughout his career, using his lyrics as a sniper amidst his many famous feuds. Aiming at artists like Kanye West and Meek Mill to Pusha T and Megan Thee Stallion, there's no shortage of beef (past and present) concerning the Canadian rapper. But it's his beef with Kendrick Lamar that's making headlines like never before.

For over a decade, the "Take Care" artist has had a tumultuous relationship with Lamar, and the two have traded shots at each other in several diss tracks. The rappers were once on the same side, oddly enough, collaborating on several tracks — like 2012's "Poetic Justice" and "F***in' Problems" — earlier in their respective careers. But their relationship ultimately turned sour, and even the former leader of the free world was asked to pick a side in a hypothetical Lamar-Drake debate. Obama previously admitted he was team K.Dot, which became ammunition for Drake's 2016 track "Summer Sixteen," in which he raps, "Tell Obama that my verses are just like the whips that he in, they bulletproof."

Their mutual hatred may have inspired some fire singles in the past, but their feud reached a breaking point in 2024. While shade makes for chart-topping singles, Lamar and Drake's ongoing fight has taken on a new level. We're breaking down the timeline of Kendrick Lamar and Drake's deeply-rooted feud.