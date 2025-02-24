The Tragedy Of Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox initially grew up with her same-named mother and businessman father Richard Cox in the Alabama city of Birmingham. But at the age of 10, her family life was thrown into disarray when her parents decided to file for divorce.

"The Shrink Is In" star, who, as the youngest of four children, was something of a daddy's girl, was left further devastated when Richard moved to Panama City in Florida. Then, her mom walked down the aisle with Hunter Copeland, the uncle of The Police drummer Stewart Copeland.

But Courteney wasn't the only party involved to have struggled with all the upheaval. Discussing the topic of divorce in a 2008 interview with the Daily Mail, Courteney said, "Before my dad died, he said one of his big regrets was that he hadn't worked on their marriage enough." The actor, who at that point was married to fellow "Scream" regular David Arquette, also admitted, "I get shocked by people getting divorced all the time, that's why I choose to work on it."