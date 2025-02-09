The Tragic Truth About Tulsi Gabbard

Throughout her journey as a rising political star, Tulsi Gabbard has dealt with significant heartache. In some instances, she's preferred to keep those sadder moments close to her chest. However, there have also been times when she's recognized the power in talking about it.

We'll start with Gabbard's military background — something she has zero regrets about, but which she acknowledges required a ton of sacrifice. At the time she signed up for the Hawaii Army National Guard, she was a newlywed and a member of the Hawaii state legislature. As she told Vogue in 2013, the latter didn't exactly go down well with her advisors at the time. Quite the opposite, they even tried to stop her from deploying in 2004. She fought to do so anyway and was deployed on two tours, after which she managed to make an impressive career comeback. However, her marriage wasn't quite as easy to salvage. Speaking to Vogue of the divorce that ensued when she returned, Gabbard shared, "It was sad and difficult." That's not to say she had any ill feelings towards her ex-husband, though. On the contrary, she was incredibly empathetic. Pointing out that she and her first husband had been apart for almost two years, she said, "The stress that's placed on those who are left at home — it's difficult to communicate what that means."

Of course, it does bear mentioning that the Democrat-turned-Republican went on to find love again with cinematographer Abraham Williams, and there's no question that her second go has been successful. Both Gabbard and Williams share sweet looks into their marriage on Instagram, and it's safe to say they're smitten.