Chip And Joanna Gaines Fans Think They Notice Something Off About Their Marriage

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines won over fans with their fun dynamic on HGTV's "Fixer Upper" for years, but viewers eventually started feeling like their relationship was losing its pep. In 2023, a fan posted on Reddit, "I am watching 'Fixer Upper: The Castle,' and their relationship is almost unrecognizable. I used to love their show when they first became popular and thought they had a wonderful relationship." The person continued, "He was lighthearted and funny, she was more pragmatic and professional, but they played so well off each other. Watching ['The Castle'], it's like you're watching a couple that's trying not to argue in front of the kids and really can't stand each other. It's so hard to watch."

According to relationship expert and couples and family therapist Tracy Ross, working with a partner has its fair share of challenges, as the professional and personal aspects can get blurred. Managing different personalities is also difficult, and she exclusively told Nicki Swift, "One person gets in the role of monitoring, checking up on, or nagging the other, which creates a lot of tension and resentment." She added, "You may realize your partner has weaknesses you weren't aware of or they impact you in a new way that you can't ignore. These weaknesses may be tolerable or even fine in the personal realm but not in a professional setting." Unfortunately, this may be the case with Chip and Joanna, who have had to fend off divorce rumors, and what was once a bonding project for them has possibly turned into a huge weight on their relationship.