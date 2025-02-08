Chelsea Handler Diss On Donald & Melania's Marriage At 2025 Critics Choice Awards Goes Too Far

Chelsea Handler may have had a tragic life story, but at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards, she was strictly going for the laughs. Hosting the annual event on February 7, the comedian came prepared with a purple velvet gown and a freshly sharpened tongue. Her opening monologue took aim at the weird relationship between Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater: "And now Ariana has found love with a Munchkin!" Handler quipped, per X, formerly Twitter. She called the fraught sexual harassment lawsuit between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni a "distraction" from the recent dismal news stories (via Parade). But her most pointed zinger was aimed directly at America's newly re-established First Lady — and it didn't land as well as she hoped.

Chelsea Handler hosting Friday night's #CriticsChoiceAwards: "It was a huge year for biopics....Anora, about Melania Trump." (IMDb on Anora: "A young sex worker from Brooklyn meets and impulsively marries the son of an oligarch." pic.twitter.com/qiZGajwHAW — Brent Baker 🇺🇦 🇮🇱 (@BrentHBaker) February 8, 2025

Describing the nominated films, Handler noted: "It was a huge year for biopics. 'A Complete Unknown,' about Bob Dylan; 'Maria,' about Maria Callas; 'Anora,' about Melania Trump..." Don't get the joke? We're here to help: The Sean Baker comedy centers on Ani, a young escort whose lap dance for Vanya, the son of a Russian oligarch, leads to a whirlwind romance and marriage. It does have some echoes of the first lady's journey from Slovenian model to the third wife of a powerful billionaire, but that's where the resemblance ends.

Spoiler alert: "Anora" ends with Ani being strong-armed into an annulment because her backbone-less husband won't stand up to his family. Melania is not only still married, she also has a host of fans who think she's the best addition to the White House since the Rose Garden. And they were not pleased with Handler's jab. "What a wretched woman," snapped one on X. Another hoped Melania would sue the comedian. Still another posted a GIF of Handler herself morphing from a laugh to a disapproving look. Even the awards show audience's laughing wasn't what you'd call raucous.