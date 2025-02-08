Bradley Cooper's Corny Stunt Ahead Of Super Bowl 2025 Isn't Fooling Anyone
Bradley Cooper loves to mix with the great unwashed, feeding his disciples fish and bread — well, Philly cheesesteaks, to be precise — like a modern-day son of God. He showed off his saintly side on February 7, serving up carbs from his Denny & Coops food truck. "Bradley Cooper is here in New Orleans making cheesesteaks and handing them out to Eagles fans," Sports Radio WIP reporter Eliot Shorr-Park captioned a clip of the actor flexing his culinary skills in the Big Easy.
Bradley Cooper is here in New Orleans making cheesesteaks and handing them out to Eagles fans @SportsRadioWIP pic.twitter.com/qNrtsuOUjd
— Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) February 7, 2025
Sadly, some wilt not worship false idols, and so it came to pass that the non-believers took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "[M]y favorite version of Bradley Cooper is when he cosplays like a regular guy who loves everything Philly and doing nice things for people like he's totally not one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood with an insane lineup of ex-girlfriends. he looks so happy. love it for him," one wrote. "Closed that door real quick. Celebs getting too close to the masses," another joked. "But he is a great ambassador for the team and city so no shade at all," they clarified.
According to Shorr-Park, Cooper's delights went down well, as did the cheesesteaks. "Not gonna lie," he said in a video review. "It's pretty fire. I kind of wanted to hate it, but it is really good." In all fairness, it's near impossible to hate on Cooper when he's rocking an adorable little man bun — on his head and in his hands.
Bradley Cooper brings Philly to NOLA
By all accounts, Bradley Cooper's free Philly cheesesteaks went down better than Patrick Mahomes angling for a free fourth time out. However, despite everybody wolfing down his culinary delights with gay abandon, cynics questioned if the actor — who's perceived by many to be one of Hollywood's most arrogant celebrities — had the ulterior motive of using altruism to garner positive PR. Given Cooper's insufferable 2024 Golden Globes behavior, he could certainly use some.
Still, haters are always gonna hate. And it's equally possible that Cooper was simply looking to spread some Philly love ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl showdown on February 9. He's one of many celebs flocking to NOLA for the big game. Taylor Swift, Paul Rudd, Kanye West, Post Malone, and Jon Hamm are among those who are expected to attend the Kendrick Lamar concert and watch a little football on the side.
Diehard sports fans complain that the Super Bowl has been hijacked by Hollywood. When you consider the ways Swift has changed the NFL, they could have a point, as sometimes it seems to be more about the Tay-Tay than the touchdowns. However, it looks like detractors will have to suck it up, as Swift and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's love story is seemingly far from over.