Bradley Cooper's Corny Stunt Ahead Of Super Bowl 2025 Isn't Fooling Anyone

Bradley Cooper loves to mix with the great unwashed, feeding his disciples fish and bread — well, Philly cheesesteaks, to be precise — like a modern-day son of God. He showed off his saintly side on February 7, serving up carbs from his Denny & Coops food truck. "Bradley Cooper is here in New Orleans making cheesesteaks and handing them out to Eagles fans," Sports Radio WIP reporter Eliot Shorr-Park captioned a clip of the actor flexing his culinary skills in the Big Easy.

Bradley Cooper is here in New Orleans making cheesesteaks and handing them out to Eagles fans @SportsRadioWIP pic.twitter.com/qNrtsuOUjd — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) February 7, 2025

Sadly, some wilt not worship false idols, and so it came to pass that the non-believers took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "[M]y favorite version of Bradley Cooper is when he cosplays like a regular guy who loves everything Philly and doing nice things for people like he's totally not one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood with an insane lineup of ex-girlfriends. he looks so happy. love it for him," one wrote. "Closed that door real quick. Celebs getting too close to the masses," another joked. "But he is a great ambassador for the team and city so no shade at all," they clarified.

According to Shorr-Park, Cooper's delights went down well, as did the cheesesteaks. "Not gonna lie," he said in a video review. "It's pretty fire. I kind of wanted to hate it, but it is really good." In all fairness, it's near impossible to hate on Cooper when he's rocking an adorable little man bun — on his head and in his hands.