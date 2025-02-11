Details Discovered In Ivana Trump's Postmortem Report Are So Tragic

Ivana Trump's post-mortem report detailed the sad reality around her death, including the fact she likely died alone.

Several sources reported that Ivana tragically died in her home from injuries sustained during a fall down a staircase. The AP cited two anonymous sources who initially claimed that law enforcement thought her death was an accident. However, it would be a few days before the full forensic report painted a clearer picture of the incident that led to her fatality. On July 22, 2022, the NYC Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed that blunt force injuries sustained across her torso killed the former socialite. Ultimately, her fall was deemed an accident. "Having released this determination, OCME will not comment further on the investigation," the examiner said in a statement obtained by Reuters.

Ivana was the first of Donald Trump's ex-wives and the mother of Donald Jr., Eric, and Ivanka Trump. After their divorce, Donald married Marla Maples, whom he divorced in 1999, and Melania Trump, with whom he's been married since 2005. Still, he and Ivana were forever connected through their children and their sometimes complicated friendship. Unfortunately, Ivana's life, and thus their relationship, came to an end upon her death in July 2022. The then-former president broke the news to the world. Taking to Truth Social, he wrote, "She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life" (via AP News). Speaking of their children, he added, "She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her ... Rest In Peace, Ivana!"