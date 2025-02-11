Details Discovered In Ivana Trump's Postmortem Report Are So Tragic
Ivana Trump's post-mortem report detailed the sad reality around her death, including the fact she likely died alone.
Several sources reported that Ivana tragically died in her home from injuries sustained during a fall down a staircase. The AP cited two anonymous sources who initially claimed that law enforcement thought her death was an accident. However, it would be a few days before the full forensic report painted a clearer picture of the incident that led to her fatality. On July 22, 2022, the NYC Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed that blunt force injuries sustained across her torso killed the former socialite. Ultimately, her fall was deemed an accident. "Having released this determination, OCME will not comment further on the investigation," the examiner said in a statement obtained by Reuters.
Ivana was the first of Donald Trump's ex-wives and the mother of Donald Jr., Eric, and Ivanka Trump. After their divorce, Donald married Marla Maples, whom he divorced in 1999, and Melania Trump, with whom he's been married since 2005. Still, he and Ivana were forever connected through their children and their sometimes complicated friendship. Unfortunately, Ivana's life, and thus their relationship, came to an end upon her death in July 2022. The then-former president broke the news to the world. Taking to Truth Social, he wrote, "She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life" (via AP News). Speaking of their children, he added, "She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her ... Rest In Peace, Ivana!"
Ivana Trump's death greatly impacted her circle
Ivana Trump, 73 years old at the time of her death, remarried three times after Donald Trump. Those marriages never matched the level of visibility of her first union, for better or worse. Following her death, their children honored her on social media. "Mom, we will miss you incredibly," posted Don Jr. to Instagram. "Thanks for always pushing us hard, not letting us get away with anything, and instilling so many incredible values and personality traits." He continued, "From your sense of humor to your sense of adventure, I am who I am today because of you. I love you very much. R.I.P." Ivanka and Eric also posted.
According to People, Ivana's inner circle struggled to cope with the news of her untimely passing well into 2023. Her friend, Nikki Haskell, spoke with the publication, saying, "Not only was it heartbreaking, but it was also shocking. Because it wasn't as though she were sick or anything. She was in the prime of her life." And though her children were impacted more than most, they found solace in relishing her memory. "They have many wonderful memories of their mom and her parents, their grandparents, who helped raise them, which has been instrumental in their grieving process," shared a different source. "They remember and talk about her and how she loved the European and New York lifestyle, and how she socialized with the best of them. Her kids agree that she enjoyed her life."
Although her life was obviously full of love, Ivana's final moments were quite tragic.