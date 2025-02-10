Tom Brady's Super Bowl 2025 Appearance Has Everyone Talking For All The Wrong Reasons
Tom Brady's Super Bowl appearance has sparked more plastic surgery rumors — and it's not because people are clamoring to replicate his possible regimen. Brady, who's settled into his unexpected career move from NFL star to sports analyst, was all over Super Bowl LIX. Between his coverage for Fox Sports and his controversial Super Bowl commercial with Snoop Dogg, the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star has probably had millions of eyes on him over the past few days. Unfortunately, that's not a good thing, as many on social media have resorted to ragging on his looks.
On X, formerly known as Twitter, one user posted a screenshot of Brady during his Super Bowl coverage. They tweeted, "Tom Brady has the cheeks of a man who looks like he invented cocaine." The tweet, which has accrued a few thousand views, attracted like-minded commenters, who also attributed Brady's appearance to Ozempic and a low-protein diet, makeup, and AI. A second user, whose post has racked up over 14,000 likes, tweeted, "Tom Brady looks like he's constantly sucking through a straw." Meanwhile, another user wrote, "Does anyone but me think that Tom Brady's facial surgery is shockingly bad? What he looked like before the chin implant and having part of his jaw removed."
For the former football pro, the latest chatter is nothing new.
Tom Brady is probably used to plastic surgery rumors
Tom Brady's physical transformation has been widely speculated on over the years, sometimes on a national scale. For example, comic Nikki Glaser almost called out Brady's alleged plastic surgery during his infamous roast on Netflix. While sitting to chat with "The Howard Stern Show," Glaser shared the deleted joke. "Tom, I love your work — that you've done on your face," shared Glaser during the interview. "Seriously, slow down. What is happening with your cheeks? You look like a Ken doll that was microwaved. You love deflating things, so stop." While the joke never made it into the final show, her recounting received tons of laughs from fans in the comments section of the video.
Although Brady has never addressed the rampant plastic surgery rumors, others have. In October 2023, plastic surgeon Dr. Richard Westreich spoke with The U.S. Sun and credited Brady's evolving appearance mostly to Botox, which he believes the football star started back in the early aughts. "Tom looks like he is actually doing less Botox than what he was doing before he retired," shared Dr. Westreich. "He appears to be moving his forehead now and it is not super smooth like it was before." He continued, "It is possible Tom does not want that full frozen effect from Botox anymore. Too many injections can also cause droopy eyelids, which he would want to avoid." Dr. Westreich also disagreed with theories that Brady's buccal fat had been removed, saying, "He has never had any."
A report claimed Tom Brady was 'hooked' on plastic surgery
In December 2024, Radar published a report claiming that Tom Brady had become comfortable resorting to "nip/tucks" to keep up with his peers on TV. While Chicago-based plastic surgeon Dr. Otto Placik also claimed that Brady's appearance suggested he'd received Botox as well as fillers, he also suggested that the NFL star may have gotten a hair transplant. "It seems pretty obvious he had hair transplants," shared Placik. Despite the speculation, a source who spoke with the outlet claimed that Brady had bigger things to focus on aside from chit-chat about his appearance. "He may be relying on a few injections of Botox to smooth out his forehead and other fillers to accentuate those high cheekbones and chin," said the source, adding, "Tom's a nice guy, but he's still vain."
The same article was posted to Reddit, where Brady's fans joined the conversation about his supposed plastic surgery transformation. "He never had chiseled good looks before surgery. He just recently got more and went too far," wrote one user. "Look at his rookie season vs his last, he was getting small surgeries for yeeaarrsss." A second fan commented: "He honestly doesn't look real anymore." Lastly, a third fan, who claimed to have seen Brady at an event in Australia, shared a rather biting remark about the NFL star's changing looks. "He came down to Australia for a few shows (hilarious event, whole other story), walked past me through the crowd and he looked GHASTLY," they wrote.