Tom Brady's Super Bowl 2025 Appearance Has Everyone Talking For All The Wrong Reasons

Tom Brady's Super Bowl appearance has sparked more plastic surgery rumors — and it's not because people are clamoring to replicate his possible regimen. Brady, who's settled into his unexpected career move from NFL star to sports analyst, was all over Super Bowl LIX. Between his coverage for Fox Sports and his controversial Super Bowl commercial with Snoop Dogg, the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star has probably had millions of eyes on him over the past few days. Unfortunately, that's not a good thing, as many on social media have resorted to ragging on his looks.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, one user posted a screenshot of Brady during his Super Bowl coverage. They tweeted, "Tom Brady has the cheeks of a man who looks like he invented cocaine." The tweet, which has accrued a few thousand views, attracted like-minded commenters, who also attributed Brady's appearance to Ozempic and a low-protein diet, makeup, and AI. A second user, whose post has racked up over 14,000 likes, tweeted, "Tom Brady looks like he's constantly sucking through a straw." Meanwhile, another user wrote, "Does anyone but me think that Tom Brady's facial surgery is shockingly bad? What he looked like before the chin implant and having part of his jaw removed."

For the former football pro, the latest chatter is nothing new.