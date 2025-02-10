Patrick Mahomes' Smug Message To Eagles Fans Backfires (And We Know Britt Is Furious)
Patrick Mahomes' Eagles Green tunnel 'fit for the 2025 Super Bowl would certainly have gone down as a statement had the Kansas Chiefs won ... but, they didn't. And just like that, a spectacularly smug move backfired in an equally spectacular way. Somehow, we feel like Brittany Mahomes is less than thrilled.
As most will probably know, Patrick pulled up to the Superdome clad in a green suit — that would be, the exact shade of green his opponents would wear on the field. Unsurprisingly, people had a lot to say about that. Some saw it as a power move, with podcaster Barstool Big Cat chiming on X (formerly Twitter), "Mahomes wearing Eagles Green is as cocky as cocky gets. Have to respect it." Many were in agreement there, with another X user writing, "Boss Moves." However, there's no question that a very large number of Super Bowl viewers felt less impressed and more annoyed. Some went as far as making jokes about match fixing, either accusing Patrick of sending a message that he was going to intentionally lose to the Eagles, or referencing claims that refs favor the QB, which led him to think he was guaranteed a win.
Patrick Mahomes is pulling off the ultimate power move: He's wearing a green suit to the Super Bowl #Eagles #ChiefsKingdom #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/dKfuIFiJhO
— John Breech (@johnbreech) February 9, 2025
Our take? Patrick — no doubt emboldened by his stellar track record — simply got a little too confident while picking out his OOTD. Perhaps he should have taken a leaf out of his wife's book. After all, Brittany's Super Bowl outfits generally feature nods to the Chiefs. Except, of course, for 2021, when she donned black and white. ICYMI, the Chiefs lost that year, too. Perhaps this is the sign the couple needed to stick to their own team's colors, going forward. Or, if they're over the same old color palette, at least a sign to go for colors other than their opponents' official hues.
Patrick's haters have had a field day with his outfit fail
There's no question that Patrick Mahomes' green suit was a sign of his shady side. As such, it's not exactly surprising that in wake of the Kansas City Chiefs' defeat, his haters had a field day.
Over on social media, Patrick's detractors didn't bother to hide their glee over his loss. "Eh ... if you're going to be cocky, you got to back it up," wrote one X user. Countless others poked fun at how badly the stunt had backfired on the quarterback, with the most colorful iteration being, "Aged like milk left in the trunk in July." Scores more also poked fun at him after the loss, joking about him being humbled. Granted, it does bear mentioning that Patrick's response to the loss actually was pretty humble. Speaking to the press after the game, he explained that even though the loss would push him to be better going forward, "Any time you lose a Super Bowl, it's the worst thing in the world ... it will stick with you the rest of your career" (via Sky Sports). As for his message to fans after the game, his post to X was equally gracious. "I let y'all down today. I'll always continue to work and try and learn and be better for it," he promised. All signs seemed to point to fans appreciating that, with some even calling him a "Class act." Talk about a turnaround!
Even with Patrick's response, at least at the time of this writing, he's yet to say anything about his green suit. Pics of the outfit are also notably absent from both his and Brittany Mahomes' social media. Perhaps in time he'll use it as an example when talking about pride coming before the fall.