Patrick Mahomes' Smug Message To Eagles Fans Backfires (And We Know Britt Is Furious)

Patrick Mahomes' Eagles Green tunnel 'fit for the 2025 Super Bowl would certainly have gone down as a statement had the Kansas Chiefs won ... but, they didn't. And just like that, a spectacularly smug move backfired in an equally spectacular way. Somehow, we feel like Brittany Mahomes is less than thrilled.

As most will probably know, Patrick pulled up to the Superdome clad in a green suit — that would be, the exact shade of green his opponents would wear on the field. Unsurprisingly, people had a lot to say about that. Some saw it as a power move, with podcaster Barstool Big Cat chiming on X (formerly Twitter), "Mahomes wearing Eagles Green is as cocky as cocky gets. Have to respect it." Many were in agreement there, with another X user writing, "Boss Moves." However, there's no question that a very large number of Super Bowl viewers felt less impressed and more annoyed. Some went as far as making jokes about match fixing, either accusing Patrick of sending a message that he was going to intentionally lose to the Eagles, or referencing claims that refs favor the QB, which led him to think he was guaranteed a win.

Patrick Mahomes is pulling off the ultimate power move: He's wearing a green suit to the Super Bowl #Eagles #ChiefsKingdom #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/dKfuIFiJhO — John Breech (@johnbreech) February 9, 2025

Our take? Patrick — no doubt emboldened by his stellar track record — simply got a little too confident while picking out his OOTD. Perhaps he should have taken a leaf out of his wife's book. After all, Brittany's Super Bowl outfits generally feature nods to the Chiefs. Except, of course, for 2021, when she donned black and white. ICYMI, the Chiefs lost that year, too. Perhaps this is the sign the couple needed to stick to their own team's colors, going forward. Or, if they're over the same old color palette, at least a sign to go for colors other than their opponents' official hues.