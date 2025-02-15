The Most Expensive Things Jill And Joe Biden Own

Former senator, vice president, and eventual president Joe Biden ran many political campaigns by touting his "Middle Class Joe" persona. "I entered as one of the poorest men in Congress, left one of the poorest men in government, in Congress and as vice president," the career politician and then-presidential candidate told a slew of reporters in October 2019, per PolitiFact. But don't get out the Kleenex quite yet; it's still good to be Joe and Jill Biden.

Per Forbes, the former president is worth a hefty $10 million and counting as of this writing. (No doubt, quite the transformation from Joe's childhood in Scranton). It's been widely reported that he really raked in the dough following his first exit from the White House as vice president. According to the Associated Press, he earned a whopping $15 million during that time. It's understood that the massive profits are largely due to his national speaking tour and a publishing deal that included his book "Promise Me, Dad," a memoir about the year of his life after his eldest son, Beau Biden, tragically died from brain cancer.

Now, it appears Joe stands to make some serious gains yet again. On February 3, merely two weeks after he bid the White House a final farewell, Creative Artists Agency announced that the longtime politician and former prez had signed with them, just as he did in 2017. (In true fashion, President Donald Trump responded to the news with a shady four-word response that screamed jealousy.) So, what kind of bright and shiny things do the Bidens have with a net worth like that? As it turns out, the couple has a rather long list of really expensive things in their possession.