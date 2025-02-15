The Most Expensive Things Jill And Joe Biden Own
Former senator, vice president, and eventual president Joe Biden ran many political campaigns by touting his "Middle Class Joe" persona. "I entered as one of the poorest men in Congress, left one of the poorest men in government, in Congress and as vice president," the career politician and then-presidential candidate told a slew of reporters in October 2019, per PolitiFact. But don't get out the Kleenex quite yet; it's still good to be Joe and Jill Biden.
Per Forbes, the former president is worth a hefty $10 million and counting as of this writing. (No doubt, quite the transformation from Joe's childhood in Scranton). It's been widely reported that he really raked in the dough following his first exit from the White House as vice president. According to the Associated Press, he earned a whopping $15 million during that time. It's understood that the massive profits are largely due to his national speaking tour and a publishing deal that included his book "Promise Me, Dad," a memoir about the year of his life after his eldest son, Beau Biden, tragically died from brain cancer.
Now, it appears Joe stands to make some serious gains yet again. On February 3, merely two weeks after he bid the White House a final farewell, Creative Artists Agency announced that the longtime politician and former prez had signed with them, just as he did in 2017. (In true fashion, President Donald Trump responded to the news with a shady four-word response that screamed jealousy.) So, what kind of bright and shiny things do the Bidens have with a net worth like that? As it turns out, the couple has a rather long list of really expensive things in their possession.
The Bidens' primary residence in Greenville, Delaware
On January 20, former president Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, left the beautiful and stately White House for the last time. But don't worry: They're going to be just fine. Following a jaunt to sunny Santa Ynez Valley in California for some much-needed rest and relaxation, the couple was expected to head back to their sprawling 6,850-square-foot primary residence in Greenville, Delaware. According to The Wall Street Journal, the couple paid $350,000 for the four-acre property way back in 1996. Shortly after, Joe — a self-professed "frustrated architect," per NPR — designed and built a three-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom home on it. The kicker? It overlooks a manmade pond that rivals many natural lakes. It's now estimated to be worth more than $2 million.
In the confines of his 2017 memoir, "Promise Me, Dad," Joe revealed that at one point he had actually considered taking out a second mortgage on the family home, due to the mounting expenses his son Beau Biden was incurring from his cancer diagnosis. But that's when Barack Obama swooped in and offered his help. "Don't do that. I'll give you the money. I have it. You can pay me back whenever," Joe recalled his friend, confidante, and roundabout boss saying.
Their Rehoboth Beach vacation home
New beach house, who dis?! In 2017, Joe and Jill Biden plunked down a cool $2.7 million (per the Associated Press) for a six-bedroom vacation home in Rehoboth Beach with views of the Atlantic Ocean. "Throughout our careers, Jill and I have dreamed of being able to buy a place at the beach at home where we can bring the whole family," the then-former vice president said in a statement, according to Fox News. "We feel very lucky that we're now able to make that happen and are looking forward to spending time with our family."
Over the years, the home has become a gathering place for all kinds of family celebrations. In 2020, Joe and Jill celebrated the then-first lady's 70th birthday with a relaxing weekend at the vacation home. "No birthday plans. Just a quiet birthday at home," Jill's spokesman, Michael LaRosa, told the Daily Mail about the couple's weekend away from the White House.
Joe Biden loves his Corvette
As the son of a car salesman, it's no wonder that Joe Biden has an affinity for vintage cars. "The truth is, my dad, his grandpop, was a great driver. I mean, he could handle an automobile. He loved speed," he gushed during an interview he and his son Hunter Biden did with Popular Mechanics in 2016.
Sadly, while he was serving as both vice president and president, he wasn't afforded the ability to drive the fast and furious vehicle. In fact, according to Joe, it was the one pain point during his time as VP. "The Secret Service won't let me drive it. I'm not allowed to drive anything. It's the one thing I hate about this job. I'm serious," he lamented to Car and Driver in 2011 while discussing his 1967 Corvette Stingray, a car his father gifted to him and his first wife, Neilia Biden, as a wedding present. The vintage sports car is estimated to be worth more than $100,000.
Jill Biden's gifted diamond she didn't get to keep
On January 24, it was revealed that Jill Biden took away more than just priceless memories while hosting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As reported by the Associated Press, Modi gifted the first lady with a 7.5-carat diamond purportedly worth $20,000.
As it turns out, the gifted diamond was actually on borrowed time. As evidenced on page 12 of a State Department document, the first lady rightfully "retained" the diamond for "Official Use in the East Wing." That's fancy speak for she didn't keep it. Oh, and as it turns out, the stone was actually a lab diamond. According to federal law, the president or first lady is required to disclose any gifts they receive that are worth more than $480.
Luckily for Biden, she owns plenty of baubles that she can admire from the comfort of her own home, including the pair of $8,750 Ruchi New York earrings that she wore to the 2021 inauguration concert. They feature both diamonds and sapphires. (Alexa, play "Diamonds are Forever.")