Signs Tiffany Trump Might Not Be As Close To Donald As She Pretends To Be

Although Tiffany Trump spent most of her childhood apart from Donald Trump, she has seemingly worked hard to develop a relationship with him as an adult. Tiffany, the only child from Donald's scandalous marriage to Marla Maples, wastes no opportunity to praise her dad, often highlighting his strengths as a father. "Thank you for your constant love, guidance and for always believing in me!" she captioned a 2020 Instagram post. However, some signs suggest their bond isn't as tight as she tries to portray.

Despite the signs, she continues to show up for him. According to Dr. Sanam Hafeez, a New York neuropsychologist and the director of Comprehend the Mind, in an exclusive analysis for Nicki Swift, her loyalty to Donald may have different roots. "A mix of family loyalty, social expectations, and personal motivations could motivate Tiffany Trump's decision to remain by her father's side," she said. Donald wasn't a big part of Tiffany's life until 2016, when she joined him on the campaign trail, but Dr. Hafeez reasons that Tiffany likely maintains "the desire to have a good relationship with him."

Her attempts to get closer to her father worked, but they didn't last. "They always had a strained relationship her whole life, and it got exacerbated by the presidency," a source told People. While the reasons are unclear, Donald's former personal assistant, Madeleine Westerhout, claimed he avoided being photographed with Tiffany because he had issues with her weight, Politico reported in 2019. He denied it. "I love Tiffany," he said. Tiffany's relationship with Donald hasn't been simple — and it most likely took a toll on her.