Tom Brady's Reaction To Bill Belichick's Much Younger Girlfriend Says It All

Tom Brady was put on the spot during an interview and was forced to react to Bill Belichick's romance with Jordon Hudson, who is 48 years younger than the famed coach. The awkward moment came when Brady appeared on the "Sundae Conversation." Near the tail-end of the interview, he was asked if anyone he knew used his TB12 workout program. "What about [Belichick's] girlfriend, she looks as young and healthy as ever?" host Caleb Pressley asked. Brady did his best to sidestep the topic of his former coach's young squeeze. "Sounds like it ... I don't know, I don't follow it, you know, too much," the "NFL on Fox" analyst responded. That's when the convo became very uncomfortable for Brady. "If Bill Bellichick's girlfriend needed it, would you rent a car for her?" Pressley asked, referring to Hudson only being 24 years old. After a long pause, Brady couldn't hold back the laughter. "I don't want any liability," he replied through laughs.

That wasn't the first time the former NFL quarterback had some laughs at Belichick's expense. A few months earlier, Brady joked about his fallout with Belichick by posting a clip of his "NFL on Fox" colleague Jay Glazer playfully kicking him off the set. "Jay doing his best 'Bill Belichick after the 2019 season' impression," Brady tweeted in December 2024 alongside the clip.

Just a few days before that tweet, info about Belichick and Hudson's relationship was published. According to someone in-the-know, the pair were unbothered by those critical of their age difference. "Jordon is an old soul so she and Bill connect on a deep level," the insider told Page Six at the time. "Age is just a number to them," the source added. Around that time, the pair appeared on the red carpet together.