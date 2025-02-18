Reba McEntire Once Called Out Kristi Noem Over Shady Fundraiser
Kristi Noem may be a fan of Reba McEntire, but the country legend doesn't share those sentiments — and she made that clear in 2021. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, McEntire corrected a flyer stating that she'd be performing at a fundraiser for Noem, who was the governor of South Dakota at the time. "Last night, an invitation to a political fundraiser with my name attached was sent out without my knowledge or permission," tweeted McEntire. "I had and have no plans to attend this event and had told the event organizers as such." She continued, "Throughout my career, I have stated that I do not get involved in politics and that remains true today."
That was the last time McEntire addressed Noem or the situation directly. As for Noem, she never publicly commented on the snub, but she did have her team issue a statement. "The Kristi for Governor campaign follows standard operating procedure when it comes to confirming and listing hosts for the Governor's events," Noem's press aide, Ian Fury, shared in a statement obtained by Business Insider. "That includes written confirmation. The procedures were followed in this instance. I'd add that the Governor is a huge fan of Reba." Ultimately, Noem never provided proof that McEntire had actually given written approval to attend her event, but perhaps the homeland security secretary is saving those receipts for her post-Trump tell-all.
Either way, this is one of several moments in McEntire's career where she's proven she's one star who hates talking politics.
Reba's priority is to entertain
Kristi Noem probably didn't appreciate being snubbed by Reba McEntire. However, her apolitical stance is not one of McEntire's lesser-known truths. While appearing on "The View," McEntire stood firm about her decision to keep politics separate from her career. "[Fans] have paid their hard-earned money to come in there and fill a seat," she said. "I am there to entertain them. To take their worries away from them, so when they walk out, they can kind of have a lift in their step and just go, 'Oh, that was such a great break from all the problems I have to deal with during daily life.'"
McEntire also refused to return to host the ACM Awards if the producers didn't guarantee to keep things apolitical. "When they asked me if I would host the ACMs, I said I will, but I want you to know right now, no politics," she explained to Fox News in 2019. "This is not what we're in here for." She continued, adding, "We're in here to honor the folks who have worked so hard all year long on their craft and their songs ... we're promoting them. Not politics."
Even "Saturday Night Live" has taken a swipe at the singer's strict anti-political views. In November 2024, Heidi Gardner took on her likeness for an election-themed sketch and skirted around the question regarding which candidate, Donald Trump or Kamala Harris, had secured her vote. "Well, ain't that what everybody wants to know? Who's Bad Bunny endorsing? Who's Reba voting for?" said Gardner as McEntire. Weaving in a joke about singer Shawn Mendes' sexuality, Gardner continued, "Well, here's the thing: call me Shawn Mendes 'cause I'm still figuring it out."