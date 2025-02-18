Reba McEntire Once Called Out Kristi Noem Over Shady Fundraiser

Kristi Noem may be a fan of Reba McEntire, but the country legend doesn't share those sentiments — and she made that clear in 2021. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, McEntire corrected a flyer stating that she'd be performing at a fundraiser for Noem, who was the governor of South Dakota at the time. "Last night, an invitation to a political fundraiser with my name attached was sent out without my knowledge or permission," tweeted McEntire. "I had and have no plans to attend this event and had told the event organizers as such." She continued, "Throughout my career, I have stated that I do not get involved in politics and that remains true today."

That was the last time McEntire addressed Noem or the situation directly. As for Noem, she never publicly commented on the snub, but she did have her team issue a statement. "The Kristi for Governor campaign follows standard operating procedure when it comes to confirming and listing hosts for the Governor's events," Noem's press aide, Ian Fury, shared in a statement obtained by Business Insider. "That includes written confirmation. The procedures were followed in this instance. I'd add that the Governor is a huge fan of Reba." Ultimately, Noem never provided proof that McEntire had actually given written approval to attend her event, but perhaps the homeland security secretary is saving those receipts for her post-Trump tell-all.

Either way, this is one of several moments in McEntire's career where she's proven she's one star who hates talking politics.