Carrie Underwood Is Already Bringing Her Killer Legs Out To Play For American Idol
Carrie Underwood's reputation was seriously rocked when she chose to perform at Donald Trump's second inauguration. So, what better way to restore her star status than by getting back to her roots? Underwood launched to celeb standing when she snagged the title of "American Idol" on the series' 4th season. Now, she's returning to the competition show for its 25th season in a whole new role: judge. And, a behind-the-scenes sneak peek of the upcoming season shows the star doing one of the things she does best. No, not singing — showing off her killer legs, of course!
On February 12, less than a month away from the March 9 season premiere of "American Idol," Underwood was tagged in a series of photos on Instagram. The singer appeared to be at a live taping of the show alongside fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. The Instagram user behind the post snapped pics from the audience at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa. The judges and audience, alike, were dressed in on-theme tropical ensembles, and in one photo, the focus of Underwood's warm weather look was her usual toned and tanned gams.
Carrie Underwood is clearly happy to be back on American Idol
Carrie Underwood's killer legs have had heads turning time and time again, so it comes as no surprise that she'll have them on display for her return to the show that made her a star. It's clear based on Underwood's many red carpet looks and performance outfits that her legs are one of her favorite features to flaunt. So, there's really no better accessory to bring with her in what is sure to be an emotional return to the show she calls home.
Underwood has returned to "American Idol" before, but only to perform as a guest on the show, rather than taking over a judge's seat. In a promo for the upcoming season, Underwood was overcome with emotion as a judge. She explained what makes the series so important, saying, "This show is for people that have the talent, have the dream, and they just need a chance." Evidently, Underwood knows better than anyone just how it feels to get that chance, and she's ready to pass it on to others.