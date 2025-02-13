Carrie Underwood Is Already Bringing Her Killer Legs Out To Play For American Idol

Carrie Underwood's reputation was seriously rocked when she chose to perform at Donald Trump's second inauguration. So, what better way to restore her star status than by getting back to her roots? Underwood launched to celeb standing when she snagged the title of "American Idol" on the series' 4th season. Now, she's returning to the competition show for its 25th season in a whole new role: judge. And, a behind-the-scenes sneak peek of the upcoming season shows the star doing one of the things she does best. No, not singing — showing off her killer legs, of course!

On February 12, less than a month away from the March 9 season premiere of "American Idol," Underwood was tagged in a series of photos on Instagram. The singer appeared to be at a live taping of the show alongside fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. The Instagram user behind the post snapped pics from the audience at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa. The judges and audience, alike, were dressed in on-theme tropical ensembles, and in one photo, the focus of Underwood's warm weather look was her usual toned and tanned gams.