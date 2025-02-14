Patrick & Brittany Mahomes Mourn The Heartbreaking Death Of Family Member

Randi Mahomes, the mother of Patrick Mahomes, shared some tragic news on February 14, 2025, that her father Randy Martin had died. Randi posted a touching photo carousel to Instagram to announce the news. "Hard to find the words of holding my fathers hand as he goes to Heaven," she wrote alongside snaps that included one of her dad with Patrick and his brother, Jackson Mahomes. "I know he's in a better place. I love you daddy. Well done, good and faithful servant!"

She also took to her Instagram Stories to repost a post from her friend Teresa Jane, who uploaded a throwback photo of Randi and her pops. "@randimahomes has had a hard week as she held the hand of her last living parent while he slipped into heaven," Jane wrote in her post while including info about Martin's funeral.

Details about the exact cause of Martin's death were not revealed, but Randy had first shared info about Patrick's grandfather's health woes in a post on X, formerly Twitter, in September 2024. "Prayer warriors please pray for my daddy. He is in the hospital and is not well," she tweeted. Later that month, Randi continued to share updates about her dad on X, but she did not go into specifics about his condition. "I just wish I could somehow make it all make sense...but I just cant. #stillblessed," she tweeted. Near the end of the month, Randi posted a pic of Patrick Mahomes's granddad watching him play from a hospital bed. Even though he was able to take in the game, Martin was still in very poor health. "Watching game with daddy today ... prayers please for my dad," Randi wrote. Sadly, this is not the only parent Randi has lost.