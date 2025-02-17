Gabby Petito's Last Social Media Posts Are Incredibly Heartbreaking Now

This article includes mention of domestic violence.

The disappearance and murder of 22-year-old Gabby Petito in 2021 gripped the nation. Not only did the details become more lurid as time went on — with her fiance Brian Laundrie returning home without her, his parents covering up for him, and a tragic timeline of events leading to Petito's parents filing multiple wrongful death lawsuits — the tragedy also served as a reminder for how domestic violence can often hide in plain sight. When Petito's body was discovered in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming, there were more questions than answers. It was ultimately revealed that Petito had died by strangulation, most likely at the hands of Laundrie. However, one of the untold truths of Petito was her desire to use their travels to help launch a career in travel blogging.

Often using her Instagram to tell the story, Petito would make lengthy posts next to stunning photos of herself and her surroundings. The above post discussed much of what Petito's plans included — refurbishing their van to live a nomadic life, traveling to hard-to-secure places, and gently giving tips for how others can follow along in her footsteps. Several years after her untimely passing, the posts Petito was making hit even harder and often leave behind a trail of heartbreak for what her future could have been.