Gabby Petito's Last Social Media Posts Are Incredibly Heartbreaking Now
This article includes mention of domestic violence.
The disappearance and murder of 22-year-old Gabby Petito in 2021 gripped the nation. Not only did the details become more lurid as time went on — with her fiance Brian Laundrie returning home without her, his parents covering up for him, and a tragic timeline of events leading to Petito's parents filing multiple wrongful death lawsuits — the tragedy also served as a reminder for how domestic violence can often hide in plain sight. When Petito's body was discovered in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming, there were more questions than answers. It was ultimately revealed that Petito had died by strangulation, most likely at the hands of Laundrie. However, one of the untold truths of Petito was her desire to use their travels to help launch a career in travel blogging.
Often using her Instagram to tell the story, Petito would make lengthy posts next to stunning photos of herself and her surroundings. The above post discussed much of what Petito's plans included — refurbishing their van to live a nomadic life, traveling to hard-to-secure places, and gently giving tips for how others can follow along in her footsteps. Several years after her untimely passing, the posts Petito was making hit even harder and often leave behind a trail of heartbreak for what her future could have been.
Gabby Petito was using her social media to start her future
One of the tragic details of the death of Gabby Petito includes the final posts she made to her Instagram shortly before her disappearance. As the exact time of death was never able to be confirmed, the timeline gets a bit wobbly, but her last post was dated August 25, 2021, and she was officially declared missing on August 27. However, what her ultimate posts end up divulging is the story of a woman who was planning for a future full of adventure. Seen in this post sunning herself on some famous red rocks, Petito starts the caption by writing, "We decided to take the path less traveled on the other side of the arch." It's this sense of exploration that was the beating heart behind much of what Petito appeared to desire for her life.
Gabby Petito looked happy in her final Instagram post
However, Petito's heartbreaking final post is still a bit of a mystery. It simply shows her holding a crocheted pumpkin figurine in her hands while she smiles from ear to ear. Though it was posted in August, the caption states, "Happy Halloween." Though she was known to vacillate between blog-length posts and short and sweet single sentences for captions, it was clear that Petito had a talent for connecting with people through her journeys. As bitterly as the Petito case ended, her memory is a reminder to actively pursue the adventurous spirit.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.