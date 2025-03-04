It may be the No. 1 sports network in the country, but ESPN also has a shady side. From backstage affairs to allegations of assault and surprise host departures (looking at you, Maria Taylor), ESPN has been through its share of scandals.

However, it's not all drama. Despite the controversies, the network remained a trusted source for sports news and home to some of the most impressive sportscasters in the biz. Folks like Hannah Storm who joined ESPN in 2008 and has gone on to anchor "SportsCenter," as well as cover some of the biggest sporting events in the world.

Nearly two decades into her time with ESPN, she's still thriving and is a regular on-air fixture. Yes, she does have her share of haters – one Reddit user even started a thread in 2024 titled "Hannah Storm makes ESPN unwatchable" – but she also has plenty of supporters. And yet, despite her long-lasting career, Storm's life hasn't just been filled with successes. Indeed, she's faced her share of hardships, both personal and professional. These are the tragic details about ESPN anchor Hannah Storm.