The Worst-Dressed Celebrities At The 2025 BAFTA Awards

Maybe fashion rules don't apply to designers, but that doesn't mean they shouldn't. Designer Pegah Pourmand is a great example of that. While Pourmand rarely misses the fashion mark, her BAFTA Awards gown just didn't live up to expectations. As you can see, she wore a floor-length white gown with a plunging neckline, translucent cutouts, and feathered sleeves. And while the look definitely gives off old Hollywood vibes, it just seems a little too much for the BAFTAs, which are usually more reserved.

Still, the worst-dressed celebs at the Critics Choice Awards couldn't hold a candle to these BAFTA looks, and don't get us started on the worst-dressed celebs at the Grammys – we're still trying to figure out what Jaden Smith was trying to say with that headpiece.