The Worst-Dressed Celebrities At The 2025 BAFTA Awards
The brightest stars from the U.K. and the U.S. gathered at the Royal Festival Hall in London to celebrate the BAFTA Awards — that is, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards. Unofficially recognized as the U.K.'s version of the Oscars, it's not surprising that the BAFTA red carpet saw a stream of high fashion from its attendees. From Zoe Saldana to Ariana Grande to Cynthia Erivo — nominated for their respective roles in "Emilia Perez" and "Wicked" — many of its most high-profile nominees pulled out their best designer frocks for the night. Of course, this list is dedicated to the worst-dressed attendees at the BAFTA Awards. You know — the usually sharp dressers who tried their best but just had an off night, the repeat fashion offenders, and most importantly, the boundary pushers who failed to read the room. Here are the worst-dressed celebs at the 2025 BAFTA Awards.
Alexa Chung was way under dressed
Model Alexa Chung usually fares well with her envelope-pushing fashion, but her BAFTA Awards look didn't do much to further her fashion legacy. To be clear, Chung seemingly skipped the formal ceremony and all of the festivities they entailed, but she made sure to turn up at the British Vogue x GQ BAFTA Fashion & Film Party held after the event. Unfortunately, her two-piece, heavily ruffled short set didn't remotely work as a BAFTA after-party look (though she could still repurpose it into a gorgeous sleep set).
Demi Moore's look was confusing
Demi Moore was nominated for best actress for her role in "The Substance." Unfortunately, she lost out to Mikey Madison, who starred in "Anora." Even worse, her BAFTA red carpet look did absolutely nothing to elevate her uneventful night. As you can see above, Moore took to the U.K.-based award show wearing a black-and-white, two-piece number that didn't gel well together. The top of her gown consisted of a black textured suit jacket with large buttons, while the bottom flared out into a feathered, salt-and-pepper skirt. Perhaps each piece could've worked with a different pairing. Together, they create a look that's too busy.
Vera Wang looked out of place
As much as it pains us to include an icon as fabulous as the Vera Wang in this list, her BAFTA Awards ensemble is proof that not every look translates as intended (or works for every event). While the famed wedding dress designer is known for skirting social expectations when it comes to her personal fashion, her BAFTA Awards look — a black-and-white strapless gown with a thick, wavy panel around her waist and a long satin skirt — was ambitious for all the wrong reasons. Maybe if it wasn't the dead of winter or if she'd chosen a different color scheme, it could have landed better, but alas, we're here.
David Tennant's suit was a disaster
David Tennant served as the host at the 2025 BAFTA Awards, which means he gets a little extra grace in the fashion department. After all, he had the tough job of choosing a look that would ensure he'd stand out among his celebrity peers but wouldn't siphon too much attention away from the evening's winners. And yet, he totally fell into the latter category. As you can see, Tennant showed up at the event wearing what can only be described as a heavily jeweled black suit that, if you squint, kind of looks like a fancy bathrobe. Again, we're sure it could be repurposed if he tried hard enough.
Colman Domingo's outfit was hard on the eyes
Colman Domingo was nominated in the best actor category for his role in "Sing Sing," but he lost to Adrien Brody. That said, his red carpet look was certainly memorable and worthy of a mention, but not for any reasons he'd like. While he gets points for attempting to liven up his look with a bold, colorful shirt pattern, applying the pattern to the inner lining of his leather jacket may have been overkill. Actually, the jacket should've stayed behind in his hotel room, if we're being totally honest. But again, we appreciate the risk!
Pegah Pourman almost got it right
Maybe fashion rules don't apply to designers, but that doesn't mean they shouldn't. Designer Pegah Pourmand is a great example of that. While Pourmand rarely misses the fashion mark, her BAFTA Awards gown just didn't live up to expectations. As you can see, she wore a floor-length white gown with a plunging neckline, translucent cutouts, and feathered sleeves. And while the look definitely gives off old Hollywood vibes, it just seems a little too much for the BAFTAs, which are usually more reserved.
Still, the worst-dressed celebs at the Critics Choice Awards couldn't hold a candle to these BAFTA looks, and don't get us started on the worst-dressed celebs at the Grammys – we're still trying to figure out what Jaden Smith was trying to say with that headpiece.