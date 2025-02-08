The Absolute Worst-Dressed Celebrities At The 2025 Critics Choice Awards
With awards season off to a rocky start due to the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, the rescheduled Critics Choice Awards ended up being a break from the horrors. Setting the tone for the evening, host Chelsea Handler let everyone know Hollywood was ready to laugh again. According to Deadline, the "Chelsea Lately" host was willing to tap into the seedier moments of drama among the stars to liven the mood. Taking a dig at the shady Justin Baldoni and his ongoing beef with casual rudegirl Blake Lively, Handler thanked the absent duo for "providing us with distraction."
However, it wasn't just the legal saga between major stars that offered the masses a respite. Some of the fashion on the red carpet before the awards offered up plenty of entertainment. In fact, so many actors seemed to copy each other in poor decisions, it makes one wonder if there was a theme suggested in the invite. From several actors dressing up like lampshades to the return of some unfortunate retro fashions, here are the absolute worst-dressed celebrities at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards.
Ariana Grande is in her sad beige era
Yes, a lot of people really seemed to enjoy this look from pint-sized actress and singer Ariana Grande. However, this might be one of Grande's outfits that missed the mark simply due to the fact that it's yet another off-color, mostly beige outfit that doesn't seem to suit her. After appearing on our worst-dressed list for the 2025 Golden Globes it seems Grande was unfortunately wanting to still tap into the muted earth tones instead of spicing things up.
What's even more strange about this look is it seems to have set a trend for the evening. The way the jellyfish-inspired embroidery hangs off Grande's structured skirt gives off the appearance of a vintage beaded lamp — and the "Eternal Sunshine" singer was certainly not alone in dressing this way.
Hannah Einbinder dressed as a lampshade
Another familiar face for the worst-dressed lists struck again with Hannah Einbinder (look, we really wish she wasn't here either). Dressed in a gorgeous satiny green dress with matching pin-pointy shoes, Einbinder played to the strengths of her hair tone and eye color. However, the cut of the dress is certainly a statement. The dramatic bell shape makes her look more like a lampshade from the 1970s than the talented actress she is.
Winning an award for her role in Hacks, Einbinder took the stage to condemn the fossil fuel industry. According to the Hollywood Reporter Einbinder called out the fact that Tupperware from the '70s has never been truly recyclable (inspiration for her outfit?) and companies knew it then and know it now. She did end her speech on a heartfelt note, though, saying, "I just want to encourage everyone to fight for each other."
Naomi Watts also dressed like a lamp
Naomi Watts waltzed onto the red carpet for the Critics Choice Awards with several good things going for her. According to US Magazine, she was nominated for Best Actress in a Limited Series for her role as Babe Paley in "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans." Watts was also there to share her son Sasha Schreiber with ex-husband Liev Schreiber, who was there with his age-gap wife Taylor Neisen. Unfortunately for Watts, that's about where the good news ended.
Not only did Watts lose to the impeccable Cristin Milioti, but she also had to watch Liev accept a supporting actor award — all while wearing a dress that looks like the base of a lamp. Struggling with the same puffed and structured skirt similar to Ariana Grande and Hannah Einbinder, Watts upped the ante with a thinner, sleeker approach. However, this only made it appear as if she couldn't take a full stride and was therefore unable to run away.
Dakota Fanning couldn't seem to choose a look
There to represent "Ripley" with co-star Andrew Scott, Fanning was also nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television. While the truth of Dakota Fanning's life growing up in Hollywood has its ups and downs, the dress she wore for the evening falls sort of in the middle.
Whereas it's not overtly horrible, it's also not sure what it wants to be. The seafoam green is a dream on the "Uptown Girls" actor, the ruching and scooping at the top paired with the corset-inspired drop waist was confusing enough, but to add a random asymmetrical seam by her knees plus a trailing train of fabric? Too much is simply too much. Unfortunately, Fanning was not alone in this look, jumping on the bandwagon of poorly inspired trends.
Joey King copied Dakota Fanning in a bad way
Stepping onto the red carpet, Sabrina Carpenter's bestie Joey King was a bit of a hot mess express with the look she wore. Similar to Dakota Fanning, King at least chose a color that worked well enough, but the rest of the outfit had no clear sense of direction. Unfortunately, the workout-inspired underlayer beneath the rolled-down tube top clashes with the Victorian-era bottom on the "We Were the Lucky Ones" star.
Nava Mau wore a duct-tape prom dress
Taking to the awards to represent "Baby Reindeer," actor Nava Mau wore a look that had its moment in the sun during the 2000s. For a while, it was a popular trend to make and wear a dress to prom constructed entirely out of duct tape, and Mau absolutely nails this look. The strange halter top that doesn't appear connected to the overly structured dress really feels like the finishing touch. The casual sparkles do elevate it just a bit, but it still feels very DIY of the star. Being a repeat offender from our list of worst-dressed celebrities for the 2024 Emmys, at least Mau is still smiling through it.
Josh Groban barely tried
Gearing up to present the award for Best Song, singer Josh Groban forgot to put his best foot forward. Sure, the slacks are tailored well enough, and the bow tie is pretty cute, but the crushed velvet suit jacket is entirely out of place. Especially considering the male stars turned out with some amazing and well-coordinated outfits for the evening (there's a reason Groban is the only one on here), it's a shame he couldn't follow suit.
For someone who has been able to woo bombshells like Kat Dennings and Katy Perry, Groban should be able to dress just a little bit better. A muted silk mustard pant would have really turned this look around, or at least another pop of color to make it all appear intentional.
Kathryn Hahn channeled her inner black swan
Arriving to co-present the award for Best Actress in a Limited Series, "Agatha All Along" actress Kathryn Hahn was tapping into some primal instincts. There's a lot to this look that's working — the length, the shoes, the little peek-a-boo feathers around the tube top. However, the woven bodice is an awkward length and the fabric doesn't photograph quite right, making the piece look significantly cheaper than it certainly is.
Hahn and newly divorced "Stranger Things" actor David Harbour presented the award together while showcasing their immaculate knowledge of all things Gen Z. With Harbour and Lily Allen announcing their split on February 3, Harbour certainly turned heads when he said of he and Hahn presenting together, "We've been told that we are the perfect people to speak to the youths" (via People). Whether Harbour and Hahn are the perfect couple to present an award or not, hopefully, Hahn finds a dress less indicative of an oil spill next time.