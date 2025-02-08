With awards season off to a rocky start due to the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, the rescheduled Critics Choice Awards ended up being a break from the horrors. Setting the tone for the evening, host Chelsea Handler let everyone know Hollywood was ready to laugh again. According to Deadline, the "Chelsea Lately" host was willing to tap into the seedier moments of drama among the stars to liven the mood. Taking a dig at the shady Justin Baldoni and his ongoing beef with casual rudegirl Blake Lively, Handler thanked the absent duo for "providing us with distraction."

However, it wasn't just the legal saga between major stars that offered the masses a respite. Some of the fashion on the red carpet before the awards offered up plenty of entertainment. In fact, so many actors seemed to copy each other in poor decisions, it makes one wonder if there was a theme suggested in the invite. From several actors dressing up like lampshades to the return of some unfortunate retro fashions, here are the absolute worst-dressed celebrities at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards.