5 Ariana Grande Outfits That Completely Missed The Mark

As a former child star, Ariana Grande got an early start to being in the public eye. With this constant attention, the singer and actor quickly learned to adapt and become a major player in the fashion game. From her iconic long ponytail and oversized sweatshirt look to her all-out transformative makeover for her role in "Wicked," Grande has a way of keeping fans happy with her styling choices. However, the "Eternal Sunshine" singer has had her fair share of outfits that missed the mark.

Granted, the early 2010s were not an ideal time to be a famous young person exploring fashion choices. In the era of jeggings, ballet flats, and low-rise denim, Grande did her best to defy the odds and wow us with her choices. But even thinking outside the box can come with its own limitations. The petite powerhouse has fumbled the fashion bag a handful of times during her rise to fame. From embellished babydoll dresses to a prom-style mishap to overalls that should have remained in the 20th century, here are some of Grande's worst looks through the years.