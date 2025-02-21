Al Roker Seemingly Confirmed His Wife Has The Hots For David Muir

Al Roker seems to have some feelings about his wife, Deborah Roberts, working closely with David Muir on ABC News' "20/20." Since joining the news program in 2023, she and Muir have become not just hosting partners but also good friends off-screen, leading Roker to quip that his wife has the hots for her handsome co-anchor in a sit-down interview for ET.

"I think you're doing great, you know?" Roker said about his wife's new gig. "I mean, look ... the poster of you and David Muir — you've got this, like, trench coat. ... You look [like a] badass." He then joked about feeling jealous of Roberts' chemistry with Muir, saying it "almost seems a little too good." Despite the playful teasing, the NBC weatherman stressed that he is genuinely happy for his wife's success and acknowledged the incredible bond between her and Muir. "You both adore each other, and I think the show is now to the next level," added Roker.

News of Roberts replacing Amy Robach as Muir's "20/20" co-anchor was first reported by Variety in September 2023. Muir, who was recently involved in a clothespin scandal, shared his excitement about working with Roberts in a statement to the outlet. "Deborah brings her love of storytelling, her deep commitment to the truth, and most of all, her humanity to everything she does. I cannot wait to stand beside her on '20/20.'" Roberts also expressed her enthusiasm in an Instagram post featuring a photo with Muir. Since then, the duo has only grown closer.