A Controversial Source Defends David Muir Amid Humiliating Clothespin Scandal (But It's Too Late)

When ABC News reporter David Muir was caught on-air with a major fashion fail, it caused quite a stir. While reporting on the devastating wildfires battering Los Angeles, viewers noticed a pair of clothespins holding Muir's bright yellow fireman-style jacket in place. Many were quick to point out that vanity in the midst of tragedy is not a good look, and the anchor was seen later reporting in a much looser fitting jacket. However, two unlikely allies have crawled out of the woodwork to defend Muir, whether he wants their help or not.

After the fashion flop, former "Good Morning America" anchors TJ Holmes and Amy Robach — who once co-anchored "20/20" with Muir — vigorously defended their previous coworker. According to US Weekly, Holmes suggested that Muir might not have even known the pins were there. Taking the liberty to throw any potential producer under the bus, Holmes floated the idea that possibly a person in charge of the wardrobe was to blame. He indicated that when you're reporting on the scene, "you don't even know what's happening to you, and someone could've made the decision of 'Let me do this with the jacket.' We don't know." Holmes also defended Muir's work ethic before casually admitting that he, himself, would never knowingly have made the same mistake.

Robach, who has been known to wear some inappropriate outfits, made sure to mention that she often makes an effort not to appear overly "glamorous" while reporting live for this very reason. With friends like these, Muir might want different people to defend his honor. Besides, Robach and Holmes have quite a sordid and controversial history.