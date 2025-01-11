A Controversial Source Defends David Muir Amid Humiliating Clothespin Scandal (But It's Too Late)
When ABC News reporter David Muir was caught on-air with a major fashion fail, it caused quite a stir. While reporting on the devastating wildfires battering Los Angeles, viewers noticed a pair of clothespins holding Muir's bright yellow fireman-style jacket in place. Many were quick to point out that vanity in the midst of tragedy is not a good look, and the anchor was seen later reporting in a much looser fitting jacket. However, two unlikely allies have crawled out of the woodwork to defend Muir, whether he wants their help or not.
After the fashion flop, former "Good Morning America" anchors TJ Holmes and Amy Robach — who once co-anchored "20/20" with Muir — vigorously defended their previous coworker. According to US Weekly, Holmes suggested that Muir might not have even known the pins were there. Taking the liberty to throw any potential producer under the bus, Holmes floated the idea that possibly a person in charge of the wardrobe was to blame. He indicated that when you're reporting on the scene, "you don't even know what's happening to you, and someone could've made the decision of 'Let me do this with the jacket.' We don't know." Holmes also defended Muir's work ethic before casually admitting that he, himself, would never knowingly have made the same mistake.
Robach, who has been known to wear some inappropriate outfits, made sure to mention that she often makes an effort not to appear overly "glamorous" while reporting live for this very reason. With friends like these, Muir might want different people to defend his honor. Besides, Robach and Holmes have quite a sordid and controversial history.
TJ Holmes and Amy Robach might not be the best allies for David Muir
David Muir might want to phone some other friends to come to his aid besides TJ Holmes and Amy Robach. Not only did the controversial duo not really defend him in any concrete way, but they also have a sordid history full of gossip and drama. Notably, when Holmes and Robach officially got the boot from GMA because of their ongoing affair, they capitalized on this to launch their own podcast, "Amy & TJ." It's hard to appreciate someone going to bat for you when they, themselves, have been booted from the industry in which you're currently working. Maybe Robach and Holmes are gently suggesting Muir should join them in podcasting?
Besides the many red flags in Robach and Holmes' relationship, the couple does seem to still enjoy sticking their noses where they might not be invited. While Muir most likely wants to move on from this embarrassing incident, Robach and Holmes seem intent on mining it for clicks and views. Hopefully, everyone can get back to focusing on what really matters — putting the many fires out in Los Angeles, mourning the loss of life, and rebuilding the communities devastated by the blaze.