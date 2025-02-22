The Shady Side Of Fox News' Ainsley Earhardt Everyone Ignores

Ainsley Earhardt is known for her controversial views, which often land her in hot water with Fox News viewers. She's been called out countless times for her journalism skills, or lack thereof, and even failed to defend her fellow reporters during a Fox News interview with Donald Trump in 2018.

While chatting with Earhardt, Trump bragged about the economy doing well since he obtained office and stated, "Unfortunately, the media never covers that. They don't like to cover that kind of thing. They like to cover nonsense." Despite being a part of the media herself, instead of calling Trump out, Earhardt just smiled and pivoted to another question. "Such partial questioning. She is zero critical in her questions, not journalism, propaganda," a critic commented.

According to Business Insider, Earhardt admitted to not knowing anything about politics when she got hired by Fox News. That could be why she often sticks her foot in her mouth or appears clueless when giving interviews. Aside from being a huge Trump supporter and letting his comment slide, the conservative pundit has become known for many shady moments, and some are just too cringey for words.