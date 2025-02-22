The Shady Side Of Fox News' Ainsley Earhardt Everyone Ignores
Ainsley Earhardt is known for her controversial views, which often land her in hot water with Fox News viewers. She's been called out countless times for her journalism skills, or lack thereof, and even failed to defend her fellow reporters during a Fox News interview with Donald Trump in 2018.
While chatting with Earhardt, Trump bragged about the economy doing well since he obtained office and stated, "Unfortunately, the media never covers that. They don't like to cover that kind of thing. They like to cover nonsense." Despite being a part of the media herself, instead of calling Trump out, Earhardt just smiled and pivoted to another question. "Such partial questioning. She is zero critical in her questions, not journalism, propaganda," a critic commented.
According to Business Insider, Earhardt admitted to not knowing anything about politics when she got hired by Fox News. That could be why she often sticks her foot in her mouth or appears clueless when giving interviews. Aside from being a huge Trump supporter and letting his comment slide, the conservative pundit has become known for many shady moments, and some are just too cringey for words.
Ainsley Earhardt asked an insensitive question about the DC crash
The Black Hawk helicopter and American Airlines crash in D.C. was one of the most horrific things to happen in 2025, and Ainsley Earhardt asked the most shocking question about the accident. As reported by the Daily Mail, "Fox & Friends" had former Navy SEAL Jake Zwieg on as a guest to give his insight on the crash, and Earhardt asked him what he thought the victims felt before they died.
"What were those last moments like? Because you don't want anyone to be scared, but you also want people to say their prayers before and have a little bit of time," Earhardt said. The Fox News anchor went on, "But if I were in that situation, you just want it to be quick, you know? So do you think when the plane crashes, when something like this happens, there's no pain, right?" Zwieg was so dumbfounded that he had to take a moment to consider how to answer Earhardt, but she seemed clueless as to how inappropriate her question was.
Critics of Earhardt, who got engaged to fellow Fox News anchor Sean Hannity in December 2024, called her out on Facebook for taking the interview in such a morbid direction. "What is wrong with you asking such an insensitive question about how the victims felt?" one commenter wrote. "I guess that is par for the course on Fox News. Insensitive and crass. No empathy for the typical American people."
She was concerned about getting her hair and nails done during the pandemic
The COVID-19 pandemic brought panic and fear to everyone in 2020, especially those who were health-compromised, but one of Ainsley Earhardt's top concerns was looking good in lockdown. "This is not a priority, but women have to get their hair done. I saw someone tweet out, 'You're gonna see what real color our hair is 'cause our roots are gonna grow in,'" she stated while co-hosting "Fox & Friends" (via X, formerly Twitter).
Earhardt, who looks unrecognizable with dark hair, doubled down when she continued, "All my friends are saying — you know, this is not a priority. People are dying and I realize that — but they can't get their nails done." As expected, Earhardt got a lot of pushback for her tone-deaf comment. "How dare they put this woman on the air with this privileged nonsense! How dare they really," one X user replied.
Earhardt's statement contradicted what she had said days earlier on March 17, 2020, as she and her co-hosts informed viewers that they were social distancing in the Fox News studio, per Politico. She also advised fans to put others first, not their grooming needs. "We have a responsibility to slow down this virus and to think of other people during this time. And so if you can keep your distance and prevent someone from getting close to you that might be sick, you can save your family, you can save the elderly, and help our country as a nation," she shared. Perhaps she meant that social distancing was necessary unless people needed to get their hair and nails done.
Ainsley Earhardt defended RFK Jr. by stating Americans don't gain weight in Europe
Ainsley Earhardt has been vocal about her support for scandal-plagued politician Robert F. Kennedy Jr. heading the Department of Health and Human Services and his bid to clean up the food in America. However, in an attempt to defend his stances, she made a curious comparison between the pasta in the U.S. and that across the pond on "Outnumbered." As reported by the Independent in December 2024, Earhardt stated, "When we go to Europe, we can eat pasta, we can eat pizza, we don't gain any weight. I know you walk a lot, but you don't gain weight. You feel fresh. You feel clean." She then added that the reason Americans pack on the pounds is because of the pesticides and chemicals added to the food.
Social media users had a field day with Earhardt's claim, with one skeptic stating on X, "Lies! A big bowl of pasta in any country will make you gain weight — it's their lifestyle & socioeconomic status that is different." Another pointed out, "Someone tell those idiots the reason the food is good and the people are healthier comes from three reasons. Smaller portions of food, a better lifestyle, and better healthcare."
Ainsley Earhardt says atheists should just accept the religious culture in Southern schools
Ainsley Earhardt is known for her staunch belief in Christianity, and in 2014, she blasted the Freedom From Religion Foundation for demanding that religious plaques be removed from Texas schools, Raw Story reported. "This is the same group that has attacked other schools in other states," she stated on Fox News. The conservative anchor added, "And I think, growing up in the South, people in Wisconsin, these atheists in other cities need to understand the culture in the South, and how church is a very integral part of our childhood and growing up, and it's a very important part for the Southern culture."
A year later, Earhardt came after atheists again when Fox News reported on a Missouri sheriff getting heat for putting "In God We Trust" decals on patrol cars (via Media Matters for America). Julie Roginsky was all for the separation of church and state and didn't think the decals were appropriate on a government vehicle. "I think it's offensive to atheists and many other people who do not believe in God," she stated. However, a fired-up Earhardt argued that most of the people in the U.S. are religious and yelled, "What about the majority? I'm tired of protecting the minority." Take note, atheists.