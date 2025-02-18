Meet DeVonta Smith's Fiance Mya Danielle
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith is having an absolute banner year — and we're not even halfway through 2025. Not only did he snag a Super Bowl LIX ring (and score a touchdown while at it), but he also locked down another major win — putting a ring on longtime girlfriend Mya Danielle. Not bad, Skinny Batman!
Smith wasted no time claiming 2025 as his year, dropping to one knee on New Year's Eve in what can only be described as a very well-planned proposal. The former Heisman Trophy winner made it official at a swanky rooftop hotel, and, of course, Danielle shared the moment on Instagram. "Went on a ROCK climbing adventure with my forever tonight," she captioned the post, featuring snaps of their little love bubble — plus a diamond ring that likely accounted for a huge chunk of the athlete's annual NFL salary.
Now, as wedding plans kick into gear, it's high time that we get familiar with this soon-to-be Mrs. Smith. While Danielle keeps things relatively private, she's no stranger to the spotlight. With a growing presence as a fashion influencer on Instagram, she's set to become a regular on the sidelines — serving looks while cheering on her soon-to-be husband. And given how Smith's year is going, she might want to keep a little extra room in the trophy case.
Mya Danielle works as a fashion influencer
You wouldn't guess it from her barely-there Instagram presence (fewer than 30 posts as of this writing), but Mya Danielle is making moves as a fashion influencer. The football WAG landed partnerships with brands like Abercrombie and Subway, regularly drops outfit pics that prove she's got her fashion A-game down on lock, and even runs an active LikeToKnow account packed with affiliate links to her fashion finds. Oh, and she's apparently signed with a talent agency — so this influencer gig might just be her main hustle.
As for whether she runs a business? That's a bit of a mystery. But one thing we do know is that she's got the brains to match the fashion game. Back in 2021, she graduated from Southern University and A&M College in Louisiana, sharing a heartfelt Instagram post thanking God for guiding her journey. "A special thank you to the man above for his continuous guidance my God has never failed me. To THE Southern University thank you #onemoredayyyy," she wrote at the time.
And while Danielle isn't flooding timelines with daily posts like some influencers, she's clearly thriving in her own lane and even rubbing off on DeVonta Smith. After all, have you seen those game-day fits? It wouldn't be a reach to assume that it's probably her handiwork.
The couple is expecting their second child together
As if winning the Super Bowl and getting engaged weren't enough, DeVonta Smith and Mya Danielle have yet another reason to celebrate: Baby number two is on the way. In case you missed it, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Kyse, in October 2023. Then, in their 2024 family Christmas greeting, they dropped the news that their family is growing once again.
While they keep their personal life relatively private, they do share the occasional sweet snapshots of Kyse — and it's clear they're doting parents. Even before she was born, Smith and Danielle penned a heartfelt message to her, a tradition they'll likely continue for their second child. "To our unborn you were made with so much love. We're so thankful God blessed us to be your parents. You have so much love for you already it's indescribable," they wrote in a joint post. "We know the journey will not be easy but it'll be an amazing story to tell. Mommie and DaDa cannot wait to meet you."
And Smith? He's more than ready for double dad duty. The Eagles star told Fox News Digital that his teammates have given him solid parenting advice. "I think it was Slay and BG [Brandon Graham] telling me about no matter what goes on at work or whatever goes on Sunday on the field, when you go home, your kids don't care about none of that," he said. "They don't care about if you won or lost, or if you had a good game or bad game. You come home and it just goes out the window."