Meet DeVonta Smith's Fiance Mya Danielle

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith is having an absolute banner year — and we're not even halfway through 2025. Not only did he snag a Super Bowl LIX ring (and score a touchdown while at it), but he also locked down another major win — putting a ring on longtime girlfriend Mya Danielle. Not bad, Skinny Batman!

Smith wasted no time claiming 2025 as his year, dropping to one knee on New Year's Eve in what can only be described as a very well-planned proposal. The former Heisman Trophy winner made it official at a swanky rooftop hotel, and, of course, Danielle shared the moment on Instagram. "Went on a ROCK climbing adventure with my forever tonight," she captioned the post, featuring snaps of their little love bubble — plus a diamond ring that likely accounted for a huge chunk of the athlete's annual NFL salary.

Now, as wedding plans kick into gear, it's high time that we get familiar with this soon-to-be Mrs. Smith. While Danielle keeps things relatively private, she's no stranger to the spotlight. With a growing presence as a fashion influencer on Instagram, she's set to become a regular on the sidelines — serving looks while cheering on her soon-to-be husband. And given how Smith's year is going, she might want to keep a little extra room in the trophy case.