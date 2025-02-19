All The Red Flags In ASAP Rocky & Rihanna's Relationship

Both fashion icons, both highly successful people, and both extremely good-looking, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky appear to be a match made in the stars. From their coordinated fashion moments to their undeniable chemistry, Rocky and Rihanna have built a partnership that many of their fans have come to adore. Unsurprisingly, the pair is never shy about showering praise on each other, with Rocky calling Rihanna his "perfect person" in an interview with Billboard.

Similarly, the "Umbrella" hitmaker remains Rocky's number one fan in life and art. "Being here tonight, it just feels great to see him achieve something that we always knew that he was a part of and influenced. I'm super proud," the singer gushed to E! News at the 2024 Footwear News Achievement Awards where the "Fashion Killa" rapper was honored for his collaboration with Puma. But while these two might seem picture-perfect, several things about their relationship continue to raise eyebrows.

For instance, Rocky has not always been monogamous. In a 2015 interview with i-D, the rapper openly admitted he didn't believe in the concept. "When the time comes to settle down, I might just have two girlfriends," he said. He has however since walked back his statement, admitting to GQ in 2018 that monogamy is "so much better when you got the one." But while Rocky and Rihanna's love story seems to be going strong, some red flags in their relationship are too obvious to ignore.