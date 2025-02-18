Patrick Mahomes' New Hairdo Is Causing A Stir: 'RIP Iconic Mohawk'

Not long after losing at the 2025 Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes underwent a dramatic hair transformation. Photos were circulating on X, formerly Twitter, of Mahomes rocking a whole new look. Gone was his trademark mohawk with large flowing curls, and in its place he had a tight low fade with tight curls. Many Chiefs fans were quick to embrace the makeover. "Gonna miss those crazy curls but maturity looks good on him," one wrote.

Several fans pointed out that Patrick's grandfather had died the previous week, and his all-black attire along with a rose pinned to his heart suggested he was at the service. One photo showed Patrick standing next to his brother Jackson Mahomes, who wore a rose on the lapel of his jacket as well. The angle of that snap not only gave a full view of Pat's clean new look, but offered perspective next to his brother. "Can't lie ... I thought the new haircut made him look like his brother for a full 2 seconds," one X user commented.

Besides weighing-in on how Patrick looked, several football fans believed that the Chiefs leaders needed a change after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the big game. But, fans of the team were adamant that the loss was not the catalyst for the cut. The truth was, Eagles fans may have been onto something.