Patrick Mahomes' New Hairdo Is Causing A Stir: 'RIP Iconic Mohawk'
Not long after losing at the 2025 Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes underwent a dramatic hair transformation. Photos were circulating on X, formerly Twitter, of Mahomes rocking a whole new look. Gone was his trademark mohawk with large flowing curls, and in its place he had a tight low fade with tight curls. Many Chiefs fans were quick to embrace the makeover. "Gonna miss those crazy curls but maturity looks good on him," one wrote.
Mahomes cut his hair
February 18, 2025
Several fans pointed out that Patrick's grandfather had died the previous week, and his all-black attire along with a rose pinned to his heart suggested he was at the service. One photo showed Patrick standing next to his brother Jackson Mahomes, who wore a rose on the lapel of his jacket as well. The angle of that snap not only gave a full view of Pat's clean new look, but offered perspective next to his brother. "Can't lie ... I thought the new haircut made him look like his brother for a full 2 seconds," one X user commented.
Just In: Patrick Mahomes has cut his hair after his Super Bowl loss to the Eagles.
A new chapter for the best QB in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/ZnyAgrJtBM
February 18, 2025
Besides weighing-in on how Patrick looked, several football fans believed that the Chiefs leaders needed a change after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the big game. But, fans of the team were adamant that the loss was not the catalyst for the cut. The truth was, Eagles fans may have been onto something.
Why Patrick Mahomes waited so long to cut his hair
Even though some Kansas City Chiefs fans were convinced that the hairstyle makeover was not because of the Super Bowl loss, there was evidence that losing to the Philadelphia Eagles inspired Patrick Mahomes to cut his hair. A year before taking the plunge and chopping off his curly locks, Mahomes talked about desperately wanting to make a change. "I've got a 3 year old at home ... I can't just keep the mohawk going. At least change it up a little bit," he said on "The Pat McAfee Show" in February 2024. The issue was, he and the Chiefs had just repeated as Super Bowl champs, and due to superstition, Mahomes was hesitant to lose the mohawk. But that's not the only reason he kept the curls. "I almost did it this year but Head & Shoulders would have been mad. I can't have two kids with a mohawk," Mahomes added.
Months later, at the beginning of the 2024-2025 NFL season, Mahomes once again spoke about possibly cutting off his hair. "We've had a good thing rolling and I don't like changing stuff up," he said appearing on "The Drive" on 96.5's The Fan in October 2024. "I'll keep it as long as we keep rolling," he added. The Chiefs were able to march all the way to the Super Bowl, and just over a week after their loss, Mahomes was spotted with a new hairdo.