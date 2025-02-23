The Bianca Censori Plastic Surgery Gossip Has Sparked Wild Rumors

There's been a lot of strange speculation surrounding Kanye "Ye" West's wife, Bianca Censori. Among them are the rumors that she's had various cosmetic enhancements to achieve her stunning figure, which the Australian former architect and model loves to flaunt in outrageous and widely inappropriate outfits. This sentiment reached a fever pitch when Censori went completely naked on the 2025 Grammys red carpet in January. Aside from claims that she's had breast augmentation surgery, some experts believe that Censori may have undergone a surgical procedure to enhance her pelvic area called the "designer vagina," or labiaplasty.

To put it in simple terms, labiaplasty is a type of plastic surgery to change the size and shape of a woman's labia. Dr. Fenwa Milhouse, a urologist based in Chicago, Illinois, told The Sun that Censori may have undergone this procedure to achieve the "Barbie look" that is becoming increasingly popular in Hollywood. In fact, even Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are said to have had similar enhancements. "The most common thing we see in the industry is people wanting their labia to be flush," Milhouse explained. "Aesthetically, people prefer the labia minora to be minimal and not protrude beyond the labia majora."

She noted that celebrities often choose this cosmetic procedure to wear revealing outfits such as bikini thongs and high-cut bodysuits. However, others, like Brooke Shields, do it for medical reasons rather than for aesthetic purposes. "This is a trend that we are seeing and not only in Hollywood," Milhouse stressed. "I like to tell people it is the new frontier of cosmetic surgery."