The Bianca Censori Plastic Surgery Gossip Has Sparked Wild Rumors
There's been a lot of strange speculation surrounding Kanye "Ye" West's wife, Bianca Censori. Among them are the rumors that she's had various cosmetic enhancements to achieve her stunning figure, which the Australian former architect and model loves to flaunt in outrageous and widely inappropriate outfits. This sentiment reached a fever pitch when Censori went completely naked on the 2025 Grammys red carpet in January. Aside from claims that she's had breast augmentation surgery, some experts believe that Censori may have undergone a surgical procedure to enhance her pelvic area called the "designer vagina," or labiaplasty.
To put it in simple terms, labiaplasty is a type of plastic surgery to change the size and shape of a woman's labia. Dr. Fenwa Milhouse, a urologist based in Chicago, Illinois, told The Sun that Censori may have undergone this procedure to achieve the "Barbie look" that is becoming increasingly popular in Hollywood. In fact, even Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are said to have had similar enhancements. "The most common thing we see in the industry is people wanting their labia to be flush," Milhouse explained. "Aesthetically, people prefer the labia minora to be minimal and not protrude beyond the labia majora."
She noted that celebrities often choose this cosmetic procedure to wear revealing outfits such as bikini thongs and high-cut bodysuits. However, others, like Brooke Shields, do it for medical reasons rather than for aesthetic purposes. "This is a trend that we are seeing and not only in Hollywood," Milhouse stressed. "I like to tell people it is the new frontier of cosmetic surgery."
Censori reportedly spent a fortune on her plastic surgery
While it's impossible to say for certain whether Bianca Censori had surgery down there, there are other signs suggesting she's had work done on other parts of her body, including her breasts. In 2025, the London plastic surgeon Dr. Omar Tello explained to the Daily Mail why he believes Censori may have gotten breast implants. "She does have relatively large breasts compared to her small frame," observed Tello. On why Censori's breasts are sagging, he explained, "It is possible that she had breast implants years ago and over the time the weight of them has caused some drooping." However, another aesthetic surgeon, Patrick Mallucci, thinks Censori may have actually done the opposite. "Typically, she'd be more a candidate for a breast reduction than anything else," Mallucci told the outlet. "Women often find such large breasts annoying, but she's obviously celebrating her slightly droopier look which is no bad thing."
Beyond the labiaplasty claims and breast augmentation rumors, Censori is said to have undergone other cosmetic procedures such as the Brazilian butt lift, or BBL, and liposuction as well. She was also rumored to have had facial enhancements including Botox and filler injections. Dr. Fuat Yuksel, who specializes in facial and body reconstruction, believes that Kanye West's wife shelled out thousands of dollars to achieve her head-turning transformation. "She likely spent around $70K on her surgical procedures alone," he noted. Of course, all of this remains pure speculation, as Censori has not publicly addressed the rumors surrounding her appearance.