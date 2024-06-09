Bianca Censori's Transformation Has People Doing A Double-Take

The following article includes references to sexual assault allegations.

When the world was first introduced to Kanye West's new bride, Bianca Censori, many people were struck by how much she resembled his ex Kim Kardashian. Censori also had dark hair, attractive facial features, and an hourglass figure. Ye had previously dated another Kardashian lookalike, Chaney Jones, before tying the knot with Censori. But if the "Devil in a New Dress" rapper was looking for a Kardashian clone, he did not find it in his second wife.

While Kardashian has laid out a welcome mat inviting fans into her world, Censori seems to have little interest in replicating the reality star's career trajectory. It's rare to even hear her speak, and while there was a time when Censori would pose for photos not unlike those shared by the internet's reigning selfie queen, she's deleted her Instagram page.

While Censori's silence has created an aura of mystery around her, it's also made it difficult for some people to see her as more than the sum of her body parts — so many headlines about her focus on how much skin her skimpy outfits leave uncovered. However, there's so much more to Censori than meets the eye, and her transformation into the second coming of Mrs. West includes a rather intriguing backstory.