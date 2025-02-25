Inappropriate Outfits We Can't Believe Fox News' Carley Shimkus Wore
Carley Shimkus is perhaps best known for her "Fox & Friends" co-hosting gig. "I thank God every day for allowing me to now work on the very show I used to watch," she once gushed during a segment of "Short Questions with Dana Perino." Dreams really do come true. It appears, however, that Shimkus is also becoming increasingly known for her fashion missteps and inappropriate outfits.
It's hard to believe that Shimkus once tried her hand at modeling for a brief moment in time. "Because of my height, I figured I'd give modeling a try when I was in high school," she revealed in a 2018 Fox News Insider post. "It was a fun experience but not in the cards for me," she added. Some might argue that the same could be said about any aspirations she might have for being a Fox News fashion icon. Then again, is there really any such thing? The channel is practically known for its worst-dressed news personalities.
Carley Shimkus channeled her inner Elvis at the 2023 Patriot Awards
Carley Shimkus seemingly mistook Fox Nation's 2023 Patriot Awards for an Elvis Presley impersonator event, hence the all-white sequin jumpsuit. According to an independent Fox News Fashion blog not affiliated with the television channel, the one-piece sequin suit adorned with a thick belt and thin straps is a Nadine Merabi creation. Per the designer's official website, the piece retails for a cool $495.
Aside from the blatant similarities to the King of Rock 'n' Roll's on-stage get-up, Shimkus' awards 'fit also screamed inappropriate, especially since the ceremony was technically a work event for the host. "Wear this tomorrow to work and steve and brian will be stuttering all morning," one Instagram user commented. Alexa, play "Return to Sender" by Elvis Presley.
Carley Shimkus' 2024 Patriot Awards dress was a bold choice
Sadly, Carley Shimkus' red-hot evening gown at the Fox Nation's 2024 Patriot Awards proved just as inappropriate. She rolled up to the awards event on December 5, 2024, in a fire-engine red form-fitting gown covered in — you guessed it — sequins. Perhaps she was trying to give off "Lady in Red" vibes?! Certainly a far cry from the winter white jumpsuit from the year prior, although both looks did scream costume. (Fun fact: Shimkus revealed in her Fox News Insider post that one of the few modeling gigs she did get was for a Halloween costume ad.)
Unfortunately, the slinky little number proved to be an inappropriate choice given the nature of the event and swiftly landed her on our list of the worst-dressed news personalities at the Fox Nation's 2024 Patriot Awards. It appears the only one to outdo Shimkus in the inappropriate department was none other than Ainsley Earhardt, who showed more skin than ever at the 2024 Patriot Awards.
Carley Shimkus left little to the imagination at a Blue Lives Matter gala
On March 23, 2024, Carley Shimkus gave a speech at the 2024 Blue Lives Matter NYC Gala. "This was a night to applaud the heroes who keep us safe, remember the fallen who died in the line of duty and honor their families who serve as well," she later posted on Instagram about the event. Alas, it appears it was the on-air host's dress that will really be remembered.
Shimkus arrived at the event in a hot pink figure-hugging dress, complete with one itsy bitsy teeny weeny shoulder strap and a thigh-high split. As one can imagine, the comments section was full of people who couldn't stop talking about the daring dress choice. "Wow that pink dress," one Instagram user commented, along with many flame and hot face emojis. The purpose of the event seemed to be eclipsed by the gown, which garnered Shimkus comparisons to Barbie. Maybe next time she should consider a tad more understated dress in a shade of ... blue?