Inappropriate Outfits We Can't Believe Fox News' Carley Shimkus Wore

Carley Shimkus is perhaps best known for her "Fox & Friends" co-hosting gig. "I thank God every day for allowing me to now work on the very show I used to watch," she once gushed during a segment of "Short Questions with Dana Perino." Dreams really do come true. It appears, however, that Shimkus is also becoming increasingly known for her fashion missteps and inappropriate outfits.

It's hard to believe that Shimkus once tried her hand at modeling for a brief moment in time. "Because of my height, I figured I'd give modeling a try when I was in high school," she revealed in a 2018 Fox News Insider post. "It was a fun experience but not in the cards for me," she added. Some might argue that the same could be said about any aspirations she might have for being a Fox News fashion icon. Then again, is there really any such thing? The channel is practically known for its worst-dressed news personalities.