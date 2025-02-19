Valerie Bertinelli's Candid Dating Confessions Reveal How Tragic Her Love Life Is

Not long after Valerie Bertinelli and her boyfriend Mike Goodnough split, the cookbook author got candid about failures in her love life. She and her beau called it quits in November 2024. "Valerie and I are the only two people with insight into our relationship. Neither of us pays much attention to chatter among people outside of it," he told People at the time. A few months later, Bertinelli dropped a trove of advice on navigating conflict within a relationship and hinted at how she may have botched things with Goodnough.

The "One Day at a Time" actor posted a selfie to Instagram on February 17 along with a sprawling caption that discussed how a person can mishandle an argument even when they are right. "Change, real change, never happens through criticism, shame, or pressure," she wrote. "If you stop focusing on what they did wrong and instead approach with empathy and understanding, everything can then start to shift." She also acknowledged how difficult it could be to take the high road with your partner, but that communication and support need to be a two-way street in a relationship. Along with her words of wisdom, Bertinelli also dropped a confession. "I have two failed marriages and fumbled the last true good man I met," she added, which seemed to be a reference to Goodnough.

Early on in their relationship, Bertinelli gushed over how Goodnough treated her. "It's unlike any relationship that I've ever experienced with a man," she told USA Today in March 2024, before the public even knew who her beau was. Goodnough must've felt like a godsend as Bertinelli had previously come clean about the turmoil with her ex-husband Tom Vitale.