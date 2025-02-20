Body Language Expert: Trump Was Not Prepared For Elon's Love Fest In Front Of Sean Hannity
The strange friendship between President Donald J. Trump and Elon Musk was on full display during an awkward and, at times, downright cringe-inducing February 18 joint interview of Trump and Musk on Fox's "The Sean Hannity Show." Oh, to be a fly on the wall when the cameras weren't rolling.
Unfortunately, things got even weirder when Musk seized the opportunity to profess his love for the president. "I love the president," Musk sweepingly declared, cutting off host Hannity in the process, to which Hannity quipped, "I don't care about that." As you may recall, Musk has never been shy when it comes to his affection for DJT. In the past, Musk has accidentally confirmed he cares more about Trump than his own family. What's more, Trump has slyly confirmed that Musk's fiery "love" for him weirds Melania Trump out.
However, this time, even the unflappable Trump seemed taken aback by Musk's poorly timed interview proclamation. But don't just take our word for it. "I think Elon caught Donald off guard a bit," body language expert and behavior analyst Traci Brown, CSP, exclusively told Nicki Swift. "Notice how fast Trump looks at him once he said, 'I love the president.' Trump and the interviewer didn't understand it the first time he said it, but as soon as nobody was talking over the other, there's the quick head turn." According to Brown, however, that was just the tip of the iceberg when it came to all the ways Trump appeared uncomfy with his pal's proclamations of l-o-v-e.
Donald Trump really had to think about Elon Musk's mushy gushy sentiments
Dare we say Elon Musk rendered President Donald Trump speechless during their joint interview on "The Sean Hannity Show?" According to world-renowned body language expert Traci Brown, Trump had to take a moment to gather his thoughts on his DOGE bro's public declaration of love. "After he taps Elon's leg, he looks away not in embarrassment but to construct thoughts on the comment," Brown noted.
Alas, Musk wasn't done quite yet. He continued to sing the prez's praises, calling him "a good man." He then launched into a tirade about Trump being unfairly attacked in the media. "At this point, I've spent a lot of time with the president, and not once have I seen him do something that was mean, or cruel, or wrong," he said. Meanwhile, Trump sat back silently, seemingly taking it all in.
Brown, however, was adamant that Musk wholeheartedly believed what he was saying. "What's unusual is that Elon's blink rate as he talks about how much time he's spent with the president and what a great guy he is, is almost zero. Usually you'd see this when a person is under threat," she explained. "We just don't have control over blink rate." According to Brown, the rate in which someone blinks while speaking is "the most accurate indicator of stress we have." However, she said of Musk, "In this case, he's likely getting a strongly held belief across. I find it interesting how Elon says he's never seen the president do anything mean or cruel or wrong. He believes it and does not show signs of deception. Many would argue with that concept. We don't know exactly what he's seen." Alexa, play "I Think I'm in Love With You" by Jessica Simpson.