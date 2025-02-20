Body Language Expert: Trump Was Not Prepared For Elon's Love Fest In Front Of Sean Hannity

The strange friendship between President Donald J. Trump and Elon Musk was on full display during an awkward and, at times, downright cringe-inducing February 18 joint interview of Trump and Musk on Fox's "The Sean Hannity Show." Oh, to be a fly on the wall when the cameras weren't rolling.

Unfortunately, things got even weirder when Musk seized the opportunity to profess his love for the president. "I love the president," Musk sweepingly declared, cutting off host Hannity in the process, to which Hannity quipped, "I don't care about that." As you may recall, Musk has never been shy when it comes to his affection for DJT. In the past, Musk has accidentally confirmed he cares more about Trump than his own family. What's more, Trump has slyly confirmed that Musk's fiery "love" for him weirds Melania Trump out.

However, this time, even the unflappable Trump seemed taken aback by Musk's poorly timed interview proclamation. But don't just take our word for it. "I think Elon caught Donald off guard a bit," body language expert and behavior analyst Traci Brown, CSP, exclusively told Nicki Swift. "Notice how fast Trump looks at him once he said, 'I love the president.' Trump and the interviewer didn't understand it the first time he said it, but as soon as nobody was talking over the other, there's the quick head turn." According to Brown, however, that was just the tip of the iceberg when it came to all the ways Trump appeared uncomfy with his pal's proclamations of l-o-v-e.