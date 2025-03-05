Unfiltered Photo Of Lauren Boebert Exposes How Bad Her Makeup Really Is

Even when she tries to take a fairly candid photo, Lauren Boebert's cakey makeup can be distracting. She posted a car selfie to Instagram in May 2023 where she smiled for the camera while wearing a zip-up sweater. The Congressmember may have dressed down for the snap, but she was rocking plenty of beauty products, including ample bright red lipstick, lots of eyeliner, and a ton of foundation and toner. "Did she use a paint brush to put 50 lbs. of makeup on WTF," one Instagram user commented. Boebert also applied a filter to the pic that helped smooth out any wrinkles, and looking at unfiltered photos of her highlights just how much of a disaster her makeup is.

When she visited the U.S. Capitol in November 2024, photographers captured a candid photo of Boebert. No photoshop was used in the image (below left), but the thick layer of foundation on her face makes her look airbrushed. She also was generous with the rouge. One aspect that stands out in the undoctored pic is the bad makeup habit Boebert needs to let go of: heavily penciling in her eyebrows to leave them ludicrously dark. Looking past her glasses, it's clear that the Colorado politician applied plenty of mascara and eyeshadow. With no filter softening the makeup, the contrast between Boebert's skin tone and darkened eyebrows with jet-black dyed hair is evident.

Juxtaposing that pic with selfies Boebert has posted to X, formerly Twitter, demonstrates how much work photo editing does in her social media snapshots. In those photos, it's often clear that she has on plenty of makeup, but lighting and filters help smooth out her skin.