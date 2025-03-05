Unfiltered Photo Of Lauren Boebert Exposes How Bad Her Makeup Really Is
Even when she tries to take a fairly candid photo, Lauren Boebert's cakey makeup can be distracting. She posted a car selfie to Instagram in May 2023 where she smiled for the camera while wearing a zip-up sweater. The Congressmember may have dressed down for the snap, but she was rocking plenty of beauty products, including ample bright red lipstick, lots of eyeliner, and a ton of foundation and toner. "Did she use a paint brush to put 50 lbs. of makeup on WTF," one Instagram user commented. Boebert also applied a filter to the pic that helped smooth out any wrinkles, and looking at unfiltered photos of her highlights just how much of a disaster her makeup is.
When she visited the U.S. Capitol in November 2024, photographers captured a candid photo of Boebert. No photoshop was used in the image (below left), but the thick layer of foundation on her face makes her look airbrushed. She also was generous with the rouge. One aspect that stands out in the undoctored pic is the bad makeup habit Boebert needs to let go of: heavily penciling in her eyebrows to leave them ludicrously dark. Looking past her glasses, it's clear that the Colorado politician applied plenty of mascara and eyeshadow. With no filter softening the makeup, the contrast between Boebert's skin tone and darkened eyebrows with jet-black dyed hair is evident.
Juxtaposing that pic with selfies Boebert has posted to X, formerly Twitter, demonstrates how much work photo editing does in her social media snapshots. In those photos, it's often clear that she has on plenty of makeup, but lighting and filters help smooth out her skin.
Lauren Boebert overdoes it on makeup even when casual
Looking at another picture of Lauren Boebert from November 2024 illustrates how much heavy-lifting filters and photo editing do for her posts. She posed with political bestie Matt Gaetz and his wife for a photo uploaded to Instagram. The photo had an odd glossy look that gave Boebert's head a bit of a sheen, but the makeup looked dialed back. Several followers noticed that the image appeared altered. "You all look like you're from a different planet. Very strange pic," one wrote.
Both Boebert and Gaetz looked completely different in a selfie she took of the pair earlier in the year. The candid snap posted to X was taken as Gaetz was waiting for Congress election results in August 2024, and both representatives were dressed down. That did not stop Boebert from caking on the makeup. The pic may have been impromptu, but the Colorado politician still made sure to add filters. It was also a rare photo of Boebert without her glasses, which only brought further focus to her heavily darkened eyebrows. "Are your eyebrows drawn in Crayola markers?" one X user joked. Of course, that was not the only time online users trashed Boebert for overdoing it with the makeup while trying to appear casual.
Boebert uploaded a video selfie to X in June 2023 where she discussed federal debt while filming herself outside. She rocked a backward hat and had her hair flowing down, but she also had on her signature crimson red lipstick, plus lots of eyeshadow. For many X users, Boebert's makeup overshadowed her political message. "Holy cow, woman. Do you put your makeup on with a trowel and remove it with a sandblaster?" one person tweeted.