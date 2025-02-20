Justin Bieber's Attempt To Nix Concerns About His Appearance Backfires

Justin Bieber debuted a cleaner-shaven look when he attended Hailey Bieber's pop-up in Los Angeles for her Rhode skincare brand. The "Private Landing" singer rocked a throwback Allen Iverson jersey with a large leather jacket, extra baggy jeans, chunky boots, a rolled white beanie on his head, and sunglasses. His shaggy beard was gone, but his mustache was still intact. Leading up to the event, Justin's grungy appearance had sparked worries, but the facial hair change did little to alleviate those concerns.

[LATEST NEWS] Attendees at Hailey Bieber's rhode pop-up say that Justin Bieber attended his wife's event under the influence of 'substances' because of his strange behavior. pic.twitter.com/0MdS1jfYD7 — Hailey Bieber Daily (@HBieberDaily) February 20, 2025

Footage of Justin at the pop-up was shared online that showed him speaking to fans while swaying in his oversized outfit. Multiple users on X, formerly Twitter, believed he appeared under the influence at the event. "He clearly needs help and no one is helping him, not even his wife Haley!!" one fan tweeted. "His wife should be helping him, not using him as an attention tool for her brand," another added. "He is on a downfall again dang," an X user commented. Further worry for Justin was voiced by fans when a separate video from the event showed him exiting a van that appeared smoke-filled. Meanwhile, others were incredulous at the pop star's appearance, as he looked unrecognizable with the mustache, beard, and shades combo. "What happened to justin bieber," one fan asked.

Afterward, Justin posted about his wife's event, but many believed that not only was Justin in trouble, but so was his marriage.