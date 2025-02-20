Justin Bieber's Attempt To Nix Concerns About His Appearance Backfires
Justin Bieber debuted a cleaner-shaven look when he attended Hailey Bieber's pop-up in Los Angeles for her Rhode skincare brand. The "Private Landing" singer rocked a throwback Allen Iverson jersey with a large leather jacket, extra baggy jeans, chunky boots, a rolled white beanie on his head, and sunglasses. His shaggy beard was gone, but his mustache was still intact. Leading up to the event, Justin's grungy appearance had sparked worries, but the facial hair change did little to alleviate those concerns.
[LATEST NEWS] Attendees at Hailey Bieber's rhode pop-up say that Justin Bieber attended his wife's event under the influence of 'substances' because of his strange behavior. pic.twitter.com/0MdS1jfYD7
— Hailey Bieber Daily (@HBieberDaily) February 20, 2025
Footage of Justin at the pop-up was shared online that showed him speaking to fans while swaying in his oversized outfit. Multiple users on X, formerly Twitter, believed he appeared under the influence at the event. "He clearly needs help and no one is helping him, not even his wife Haley!!" one fan tweeted. "His wife should be helping him, not using him as an attention tool for her brand," another added. "He is on a downfall again dang," an X user commented. Further worry for Justin was voiced by fans when a separate video from the event showed him exiting a van that appeared smoke-filled. Meanwhile, others were incredulous at the pop star's appearance, as he looked unrecognizable with the mustache, beard, and shades combo. "What happened to justin bieber," one fan asked.
Afterward, Justin posted about his wife's event, but many believed that not only was Justin in trouble, but so was his marriage.
Fans do not believe that Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are happy
Justin Bieber showed off his mustachioed look in a three-photo Instagram carousel that celebrated Hailey Bieber's event. "Congrats baby on your beautiful @rhode pop up," he wrote in the caption. The post included a snap of the "Don't Go" artist hugging his wife at the pop-up and another photo of the pair posing beside one another. Instead of quelling rumors that Justin and Hailey's marriage was in trouble, the post was interpreted as disingenuous by multiple fans. "Fake it till you make it , right?" one Instagram user snarkily replied. "This look like kid with mom that trying fake all smiles for social media appearance," another joked.
A month before the Biebs showed up to this wife's event with a facial hair change, a report surfaced that Hailey was unhappy in their marriage because of Justin's erratic behavior. "She loves him madly but he's a loose cannon," a source told the Daily Mail in January. "Some of her friends have advised her to go it alone and leave him."
Despite those rumors, the pair has been spotted hanging out with each other outside of work events. A week after the Mail's report was published, Justin and Hailey went to a comedy show at the Laugh Factory in Los Angeles. That was another time Justin showed off a new look, as he gave fans their first glimpse of his newly-buzzed hair. It was mostly hidden by a beanie, but a few days later, he stepped out solo with his shorn hair uncovered. The new look only added to fans' concern about the pop crooner. "He looks sickly with a shaved head," one tweeted after seeing the hairstyle.