What The Big Bang Theory Cast Looks Like Without Makeup
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
You probably have seen, or at least heard of, "The Big Bang Theory," and we're not talking about the widely accepted explanation for the beginning of the universe. No, we're referring to the CBS sitcom that stole the hearts of science lovers everywhere, a show that initially aired on September 24, 2007 and would run for the next 12 years.
In that time, "The Big Bang Theory" welcomed a number of returning cast members and guests, as the show has been named the longest-running American multi-camera sitcom with a total of 279 episodes. While us viewers have seen "The Big Bang Theory" cast's stunning transformation over the years, such a large list of performers has always left us wondering: what do these individuals look like when the cameras aren't rolling? (A little spoiler alert for you, gorgeous as ever, and there's simply no denying that these ladies rock their fresh-faced looks.)
Eager to take a peek for yourselves? Here's what the cast of "The Big Bang Theory" looks like without makeup.
Kaley Cuoco showed off her clear skin in a sweet birthday post
Actor and producer Kaley Cuoco is no stranger to the makeup chair, as the star has gone through many applications of cosmetics throughout her on-screen career. However, the time it takes to go through makeup and hair requires Cuoco to be up bright and early, as well as maintain a simple, yet effective, skincare routine for the ultimate glow. In an interview with Shape, the actor revealed her favorite products to use in the morning: a tried and true sunscreen and Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado. "I've tried so many under-eye creams, but I actually think that's the best one," Cuoco explained. "When you have under-eye circles, I truly think it makes a difference. Like, I think it actually fills the crevice a little bit."
Taking such great care of her skin not only allows for a stunning makeup application, but keeps Cuoco's face looking flawless when she does in fact decide to leave the cosmetics behind. In honor of her husband's birthday, the actor posted a series of photos to her Instagram in July 2023, where one photo in particular gave followers a first-hand look at what Cuoco really looks like without makeup. With her hair in a bun, the star's smooth and radiant skin was on full display, which of course included her bright and plump under-eyes. In addition, her slightly rosy cheeks perfectly complemented the soft pink color of her lips, and really allowed her light-colored eyes to pop against her tanned complexion.
Mayim Bialik shared her latest wellness routine with a glowing selfie
In August 2024, Mayim Bialik took to Instagram to show off her new roommate: a hyperbaric oxygen chamber that she announced she would be using for the next six months. "I know it might seem crazy and like some Hollywood trend," the actor wrote in her caption, "but I'm choosing to cultivate (fancy way to say it!) an open mind about the numerous health benefits this chamber can provide."
Though the chamber had initially been recommended to Bialik to improve her gut and autoimmune health, partaking in such treatment is actually really good for the skin. As it turns out, hyperbaric oxygen therapy can help stimulate collagen production and improve skin elasticity, and after scrolling through her social media, there's no question that Bialik's complexion has been looking fabulous.
In a post made to her Instagram in September 2024, just two months into using the hyperbaric chamber, the star shared a series of makeup-free selfies showcasing her stunning new look. Even with her signature glasses, fans and followers could simply not ignore just how smooth Bialik's skin appeared, giving the actor an overall glow as her curls perfectly framed her face.
Melissa Rauch ditched the glam for a fresh-faced spa night in
Though her character on "The Big Bang Theory" sported a more natural makeup look, what you don't know about Melissa Rauch is that she loves her fair share of glam both on and off the screen. In fact, in a "What's In My Bag" style interview with Us Weekly, Rauch unveiled some makeup products that she simply can't leave the house without, including Too Faced Sweethearts Blush, Laura Mercier lip gloss, and Mac eyeliner just to name a few.
However, just like any lover of cosmetics, it's nice to give your face a break, and Rauch was sure to document one of her makeup-free nights over on her Instagram. In a post made in January 2019, the star could be seen rocking a face mask as she enjoyed a spa evening at home. "I went at New Year's Eve real hard last night," she captioned the pair of images. "And by 'real hard' I mean this mask got a bit cement like."
Of course, such a treatment meant that the actor was completely makeup-free, and we can tell that her skin is simply smooth and supple underneath that layer of mask. Her natural, complexion really allowed her big, blue eyes to shine, while her hydrated lips provided the perfect pop of pink. "Even sans make up, and with mask residue, you're a beautiful woman," one fan wrote in the comment section below.
Laura Spencer took to the great outdoors, au naturel, of course
Appearing in Seasons 7 through 10 of "The Big Bang Theory," Laura Spencer had no idea that her character would have some pretty dark interests. Yes, as it turned out, Emily Sweeney was a horror film fanatic with a love of the macabre, though Spencer typically likes to keep things light in her day-to-day life, including her makeup looks.
In a photo posted to Instagram in March 2020, the actor could be seen laying in a hammock alongside two adorable pups. What stood out to us the most, however? Spencer's gorgeous natural complexion, as the star was both barefaced and brilliant as she took some time out to relax. Her bright red locks brought the perfect amount of color to her face, allowing her light colored eyes to shine against the warm tones of her skin. With her hair pulled back, Spencer's tapered face shape could really be admired as well, and there's no denying that the actor is simply stunning without a stitch of cosmetics in sight.
Pamela Adlon doesn't need makeup to get into character
Though she was only featured in 10 episodes of "The Big Bang Theory" as the voice of a newborn baby, Pamela Adlon has a long list of television and movie credits behind her. Such credits include voicing iconic characters such as Ashley Spinelli from "Recess" and Bobby Hill from "King of the Hill," as well as starring in movies such as "Bumblebee" and "The King of Staten Island."
With that being said, a good portion of Adlon's Instagram feed is made up of behind-the-scenes footage, where the actor shares both photos and videos in between filming upcoming projects. So much was true while on the set of the 2020 drama film "Holler," as Adlon not only posted a number of images with her cast mates, but also gave followers a look at her makeup-free face.
The actor looked absolutely glowing as she snapped a selfie alongside Jess Barden, her skin both smooth and hydrated. Adlon's defined brows and hazel eyes really stole the show as she gave a smize to the camera, and fans were quick to gush over the star's natural look in the comment section below. "Pamela, you look beautiful in your bare skin," one follower wrote. "You seem to be looking younger every year. What's the secret," another asked.
Kate Micucci proved she doesn't need cosmetics to achieve a radiant complexion
In addition to her work on screen, actor and comedian Kate Micucci also writes children's music, releasing an album titled "My Hat" in November 2023. However, just a few days short of the album's release, the former "Big Bang Theory" star received a lung cancer diagnosis. "It was a strange combo of things to happen in one day," she told Billboard.
Luckily, Micucci made a full recovery following a surgery in December 2023, yet that didn't stop lung cancer from being a pivotal part of her life. With a love for visual arts as well, the actor decided to partake in a challenge and complete a painting every day the following September, then sell the pieces at an art show where all proceeds would go to GO2 for Lung Cancer. All of her pieces were sold.
In a photo duo posted to her Instagram in September 2024, Micucci gave followers a sneak peak at one of her paintings for the show. Of course, creating such a fabulous work included its ups and downs, which the artist was sure to showcase in a fresh-faced selfie. "My chair broke and I landed on a rainbow," Micucci captioned the image of herself with an array of colors on her arm, though it was hard for us to ignore her absolutely stunning complexion. With blush cheeks and rose-colored lips, the star looked radiant, even sporting a twinkle in her eye which we were more than happy to see.
Lauren Lapkus: makeup-free in NYC
Though you may know her for her work in "The Big Bang Theory," "Orange Is The New Black," and "The Wrong Missy," the untold truth of Lauren Lapkus is that she has made a name for herself in the comedy podcast world. Yes, in addition to being a guest on several podcasts, the actor launched her very own show in 2020 titled "Newcomers: Star Wars," which was named one of the top 25 podcasts of 2020 according to Oprah Daily. "I love all different forms of performing, but I find something valuable in doing podcasts," Lapkus told Variety. "I'm not getting notes on what I can and can't say. It's a cool way to share my comedy."
When not on the clock, Lapkus spends her time exploring a place that she loves: New York City to be exact. "I [heart emoji] NY & CP," the star captioned an Instagram post made on November 2024, in which she can be seen exploring the city with a friend. The series of images, however, begins with a makeup-free selfie of the duo, in which Lapkus' complexion left our jaws on the floor. With the golden hour sun perfectly hitting her face, the actor's smooth and hydrated skin was absolutely glowing. Her fluffy brows and natural highlights brought a certain radiance to her face, while her gorgeous green eyes popped against her warm skin tone.