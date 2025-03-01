Sofia Vergara's Hunky Son Manolo Lives A Really Lavish Life

Sofia Vergara's son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, grew up to be gorgeous and lives a lavish life, but the latter isn't just because of his mother's success. Although Sofia, best known for her role in "Modern Family," is reportedly worth $180 million, Manolo is no slacker. Alongside his famous mother, he owns Toma, a brand that specializes in Latin American cuisine. "With specially curated recipes ranging from spicy, flavor-packed empanadas to cheesy, comforting pandebono, there's something for everyone to love," the company's website reads. Judging from the tagline "Made by Manolo, Eaten by Sofia," he's the culinary brains behind the operation, while his mom's fame (and tastebuds) have definitely helped boost their beloved brand. It's also one of the many ways Sofia makes money outside of acting.

With several locations across Florida selling his food, alongside a wide-reaching marketing campaign across Instagram and beyond, it's clear that Manolo has carved out his own success, and he enjoys the fruits of his labor. For example, he took a break from his business to accompany Sofia to the 2024 Emmy Awards. After an 11-year drought, she was up for the outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie award for her role in Netflix's "Griselda." And while the star lost out to Jodie Foster, she and her son still had a blast backstage rubbing elbows with her famous peers. Manolo, dressed in a dashing tuxedo, even shared BTS access with his followers on his personal Instagram account. Better yet, he even got to do a little bit of marketing for Toma, which provided Sofia's inner circle with sustenance before the show. And yet, Manolo's lavish life gets even better.