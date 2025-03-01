Sofia Vergara's Hunky Son Manolo Lives A Really Lavish Life
Sofia Vergara's son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, grew up to be gorgeous and lives a lavish life, but the latter isn't just because of his mother's success. Although Sofia, best known for her role in "Modern Family," is reportedly worth $180 million, Manolo is no slacker. Alongside his famous mother, he owns Toma, a brand that specializes in Latin American cuisine. "With specially curated recipes ranging from spicy, flavor-packed empanadas to cheesy, comforting pandebono, there's something for everyone to love," the company's website reads. Judging from the tagline "Made by Manolo, Eaten by Sofia," he's the culinary brains behind the operation, while his mom's fame (and tastebuds) have definitely helped boost their beloved brand. It's also one of the many ways Sofia makes money outside of acting.
With several locations across Florida selling his food, alongside a wide-reaching marketing campaign across Instagram and beyond, it's clear that Manolo has carved out his own success, and he enjoys the fruits of his labor. For example, he took a break from his business to accompany Sofia to the 2024 Emmy Awards. After an 11-year drought, she was up for the outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie award for her role in Netflix's "Griselda." And while the star lost out to Jodie Foster, she and her son still had a blast backstage rubbing elbows with her famous peers. Manolo, dressed in a dashing tuxedo, even shared BTS access with his followers on his personal Instagram account. Better yet, he even got to do a little bit of marketing for Toma, which provided Sofia's inner circle with sustenance before the show. And yet, Manolo's lavish life gets even better.
Manolo Vergara enjoys travel
Like his mother, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara makes a good living. And while some may enjoy spending their spoils on material things they can flash online, it appears that he prioritizes experiences, travel to be exact. In fact, Manolo was seemingly out of the country for most of the summer of 2024. In a series of Instagram posts, he shared photos of his European excursion, which included stops in Italy, France, and Monaco. In one particular shot, Manolo showed off footage he took of his time in Porta Nuova, which is a scenic business district located smack dab in the middle of Milan, Italy. "The Porta Nuova ('new door') is 700 years old. A baby," Manolo captioned the post.
Of course, that wasn't Manolo's only photo proof of his exciting travel adventures. He also included gorgeous architectural images taken in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, located in France. In another Instagram post, which translated to English reads, "Loving the azure coast....... and bread" in the caption, Manolo flaunted his time in the French Riviera. He included photos of himself enjoying gorgeous weather along a waterfront, under a cabana, and near more ornate architecture. He also posted a photo with his large group of travel companions, including, of course, his famous mother.