Kimberly Guilfoyle Looks So Different Without Her Cakey Eye Makeup

Kimberly Guilfoyle often goes overboard with her makeup at the most inappropriate times, as it has become rare to see the U.S. ambassador to Greece without excessive beauty products (and an unhealthy dose of photoshopping whenever possible). For instance, to promote the launch of her children's book in May 2024, the former Fox News anchor sported a revealing, strapless white dress, with hair extensions flowing, as she completed the look with her trademark raccoon-like eyeshadow and mascara.

Later that year, Guilfoyle posted an Instagram carousel of her political trip to Europe alongside then-beau Donald Trump Jr. in September 2024. The pair posed with other couples, attending various speaking engagements and at every stop, Guilfoyle's eye makeup was in overdrive. The following month, Guilfoyle was on the campaign trail for Donald Trump when she posed for an Instagram selfie with fellow MAGA supporters Richard Grenell and Alina Habba. However, it was difficult to tell if Guilfoyle's makeup had smoothed out her face or if it was the result of a heavy photo-filter. Either way, it was far from a natural look. "[L]ess garish makeup would be good," one person commented on the upload from October 2024.

Seeing how Guilfoyle wore her makeup for typical events, it should be no surprise that the Rumble media member wore heavy makeup for a photo spread in a magazine issue released in January. By using photoshop, we removed the cakey eye makeup to show why this is a beauty trend Guilfoyle needs to let go of.