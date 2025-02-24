Kimberly Guilfoyle Looks So Different Without Her Cakey Eye Makeup
Kimberly Guilfoyle often goes overboard with her makeup at the most inappropriate times, as it has become rare to see the U.S. ambassador to Greece without excessive beauty products (and an unhealthy dose of photoshopping whenever possible). For instance, to promote the launch of her children's book in May 2024, the former Fox News anchor sported a revealing, strapless white dress, with hair extensions flowing, as she completed the look with her trademark raccoon-like eyeshadow and mascara.
Later that year, Guilfoyle posted an Instagram carousel of her political trip to Europe alongside then-beau Donald Trump Jr. in September 2024. The pair posed with other couples, attending various speaking engagements and at every stop, Guilfoyle's eye makeup was in overdrive. The following month, Guilfoyle was on the campaign trail for Donald Trump when she posed for an Instagram selfie with fellow MAGA supporters Richard Grenell and Alina Habba. However, it was difficult to tell if Guilfoyle's makeup had smoothed out her face or if it was the result of a heavy photo-filter. Either way, it was far from a natural look. "[L]ess garish makeup would be good," one person commented on the upload from October 2024.
Seeing how Guilfoyle wore her makeup for typical events, it should be no surprise that the Rumble media member wore heavy makeup for a photo spread in a magazine issue released in January. By using photoshop, we removed the cakey eye makeup to show why this is a beauty trend Guilfoyle needs to let go of.
Kimberly Guilfoyle looks like her old self without the excess makeup
Kimberly Guilfoyle graced the cover of Resident magazine for its January/February issue. Both Resident and Guilfoyle shared snaps from the photoshoot on Instagram. She dressed in both a modest all-black outfit that included slacks and an off-the-shoulder top, and a sleeveless black dress. Several followers pointed out that they appreciated the U.S. ambassador to Greece opting for non-revealing outfits that kept her assets covered. Others noted that while Guilfoyle went for a reserved wardrobe, her makeup application was anything but. "U are awesome. But do yourself a favor... lighten up on the eye makeup," one follower commented. (Keep in mind this reply was from a supporter, not a troll.)
We lightened Guilfoyle's makeup, removing the thick eyeshadow and mascara from a snap featured in the magazine. We also chopped off Guilfoyle's hair extensions, giving her some wispy bangs in the process. Comparing the two photos is startling as the doctored version of the pic looks more natural, while the original snap with loads of eye makeup looks unreal by contrast. In fact, the photoshopped sans-heavy makeup image closely resembles how Guilfoyle used to look before really leaning into over-the-top beauty product application.
Guilfoyle looked practically unrecognizable in a photo from September 2019 — only five years before her Resident magazine photoshoot. At that time, Guilfoyle used a regular amount of eye shadow and mascara, and went relatively light on the makeup usage overall. A couple years later, Guilfoyle's neverending stream of embarrassing makeup moments were underway. She posted a car selfie to Facebook in August 2021, and fans flooded the comments saying she was going overboard with the makeup. And that picture was taken before Guilfoyle had even reached her final cakey makeup form!