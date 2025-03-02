HGTV's David Bromstad Revealed If He's Single In Rare Love Life Update

After keeping fans guessing about his love life, HGTV star David Bromstad has finally set the record straight in a rare and surprising update. In January 2025, HGTV uploaded a snippet from an episode of Bromstad's reality series "My Lottery Dream Home," in which he confirmed he is single and wants to settle down. "I need a husband," he jokingly complained in the clip before adding, "Actually, I don't need a husband — I simply just want one. Someone who has a private jet would be ideal!" Over the years, the openly gay host has kept his personal life close to his chest, with only one known relationship — Jeffrey Glasko. The two never tied the knot but shared a home and lived like a married couple from 2004 through 2015.

Earlier, Bromstad made a similar confession in an interview with Star Tribune. "I would love to have kids myself, but I need a boyfriend first," he said at the time. "I'm ready to settle down and have that regular life — or as regular as my life can be." We consulted famous astrologer Terry Nazon to know what kind of partner Bromstad should look for based on his astrological sign. As a Leo, he is most compatible with Aquarius, "providing that the Aquarius individual has shed their past lover, too," Nazon noted. She added, "He might have love at first-sight combustion with Libra and Aquarius. He has karma with Cancer, is attracted to fashionista Virgo, and has a love-hate issue with Libra."

When it comes to personality traits, Bromstad wants someone who will "match his energy level" and encourage him to slow down from his busy work life. "He needs someone to bring balance into his life," Nazon stressed, continuing, "Finding career and home balance will bring him happiness."