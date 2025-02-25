Kristi Noem Accidentally Exposes Her Republican Makeup Fail To Millions
Kristi Noem posted an embarrassing makeup fail photo online without realizing it. Before appearing on "The Sean Hannity Show," Noem shared a behind-the-scenes snap to X, formerly Twitter, on February 24. In the pic, she wore a checkered wool blazer over a matching brown shirt with a scooped neckline. Of course, Noem's hair extensions were on display; she had them styled in a loose ponytail over her shoulder. As per usual, the Secretary of Homeland Security went overboard with the "Republican makeup," piling on plenty of foundation, applying lots of mascara, and heavily darkening her eyebrows. X users noticed the abundance of beauty products. "Another day of caking on makeup and strutting in designer fashion for a 2028 campaign spot," one replied to Noem's post.
Fortunately for her, many missed her cringe-inducing lipstick fail. Zooming in on Noem's photo shows just how over-the-top she went with the foundation, plus her glossy lipstick sticks out. A close inspection reveals that the Republican politician should have checked herself out before posing for the pic, as there was lipstick smeared across her whitened teeth. The lipstick gaffe went unnoticed by most critical commenters, who were too focused on Noem's apparent use of face filler and her overly long extensions.
The previous week, Noem had posted a different photo before sitting down with Sean Hannity. For that appearance, she wore another checkered blazer, accessorized with hoop earrings, and was liberal with her makeup application. Even Noem's supporters thought she had overdone it with beauty products. "You surely spent more energy on makeup and television than deportation," an X user replied. Noem had previously caught heat for prioritizing her beauty regimen over her governmental duties.
Kristi Noem's makeup earned her a funny nickname
Even at her confirmation hearing to become Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem had a makeup fail. The former governor of South Dakota may have sworn to crackdown on illegal border crossings, but she did not ease up on makeup for the January 17 confirmation — she caked on foundation that made her face a far different color from her hands. The hearing wasn't even the most inappropriate time Noem was heavy-handed with a makeup brush that month.
Not long after she was officially sworn in as Secretary of Homeland Security, Noem oddly combined a bulletproof vest, hair extensions, and her signature heavy makeup while taking part in an immigration raid. "7 AM in NYC. Getting the dirt bags off the streets," she posted to X alongside a video of her wearing ICE gear. The gesture was viewed as cosplaying by many who showed up in the replies. "Kristi Noem goes full hair and makeup during ICE raids for one reason – it's all a PR stunt and she's full of [poop emoji]," one user wrote. The makeup and ICE vest combo also earned her a new nickname. "Spent more time on that hair extension blowout than any ICE briefing but OK, ICE Barbie," a troll commented.
Just days after posting that video, Noem made an appearance on Fox News in border patrol gear and full makeup. In addition to the makeup, Noem wore her long extensions down beneath her border patrol hat, and she completed the look with long earrings. "'ICE Barbie' Kristi Noem appears on Fox News in full cosplay as a Border Patrol Agent," an X user wrote, employing the nickname while sharing footage of the interview.