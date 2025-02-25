Kristi Noem Accidentally Exposes Her Republican Makeup Fail To Millions

Kristi Noem posted an embarrassing makeup fail photo online without realizing it. Before appearing on "The Sean Hannity Show," Noem shared a behind-the-scenes snap to X, formerly Twitter, on February 24. In the pic, she wore a checkered wool blazer over a matching brown shirt with a scooped neckline. Of course, Noem's hair extensions were on display; she had them styled in a loose ponytail over her shoulder. As per usual, the Secretary of Homeland Security went overboard with the "Republican makeup," piling on plenty of foundation, applying lots of mascara, and heavily darkening her eyebrows. X users noticed the abundance of beauty products. "Another day of caking on makeup and strutting in designer fashion for a 2028 campaign spot," one replied to Noem's post.

Fortunately for her, many missed her cringe-inducing lipstick fail. Zooming in on Noem's photo shows just how over-the-top she went with the foundation, plus her glossy lipstick sticks out. A close inspection reveals that the Republican politician should have checked herself out before posing for the pic, as there was lipstick smeared across her whitened teeth. The lipstick gaffe went unnoticed by most critical commenters, who were too focused on Noem's apparent use of face filler and her overly long extensions.

The previous week, Noem had posted a different photo before sitting down with Sean Hannity. For that appearance, she wore another checkered blazer, accessorized with hoop earrings, and was liberal with her makeup application. Even Noem's supporters thought she had overdone it with beauty products. "You surely spent more energy on makeup and television than deportation," an X user replied. Noem had previously caught heat for prioritizing her beauty regimen over her governmental duties.