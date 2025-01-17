Kristi Noem Starts Confirmation Hearing With Major Makeup Fail As She's Hounded By Scandal

Kristi Noem may soon be responsible for keeping America safe, but she may want to start with her own image. The South Dakotan governor has stepped into controversy after controversy ever since she entered the Republican picture as a rising star in Donald Trump's circus — er, circle of admirers. Noem first stepped into the Trump spotlight as COVID-19 raged, when, as the governor of South Dakota, she refused to issue a mask mandate. The stance on personal freedoms got her a fast pass into Trump's inner circle, so much so that she was once thought of as a potential VP pick to replace Mike Pence during Trump's 2020 re-election. Though it ultimately did not come to pass, Noem has used every opportunity as a stepping stone, no matter the scandal.

There was the time that she wrote in her memoir, "No Going Back: The Truth on What's Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward," about murdering their family dog in cold blood, and then defended herself on X, formerly known as Twitter, by plugging her book for those who want, "more real, honest, and politically INcorrect stories." Oh, and also the apparently widely-known "secret" that she and former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski have been having an affair for years, with a source telling the New York Post that one such PDA session was "so absurdly blatant and public." While both parties have disavowed any such infidelity, it certainly has made Noem's marriage to husband Bryon Noem pretty weird.

But who are we to criticize? If there's one underlying thread to Noem's continued success, it's that her controversial choices have only ever been rewarded — so in terms of makeup, maybe more is more.