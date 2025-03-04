The Red Flag In Serena Williams' Marriage Everyone Is Talking About

They may be couple goals in many aspects, but that doesn't mean the public hasn't noticed strange things about Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's marriage. The tennis legend raised a major red flag at Super Bowl LIX with her crip walk during Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance. For many, her partnering up with Lamar amid his years-long feud with Drake had a personal meaning. That's because Williams and Drake supposedly had a low-key fling back in the day.

Given their history, many believe the former world No. 1 was throwing shade at her ex — and that Ohanian should be worried about its implications for their marriage. However, holistic dating coaches Orna and Matthew Walters, authors of "Getting It Right This Time: Break Free from Your Hidden Blocks to Lasting Love," disagree that taking a dig at a former lover is necessarily a red flag. "Love is messy and doesn't stay inside the lines. It's possible to be happy with a new relationship and still feel the pangs of rejection from a past love," they exclusively told Nicki Swift.

While Williams' reported relationship with Drake happened in 2011 and maybe again in 2015 (the timeline is a bit murky), it might have overlapped with her relationship with Ohanian. Williams and the Reddit co-founder met in May 2015, a few months before she was seen kissing the Canadian rapper. Drake even seemingly dissed Williams' husband in "Middle of the Ocean," suggesting their rumored fling was more meaningful than it seemed. Regardless of whether Williams' actions were justified or not, people have strong opinions about it.