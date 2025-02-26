JD Vance's Wife Usha Has A Kennedy Creeping On Her (& It's The One You Least Expect)
Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, has made some puzzling online posts directed at Usha Vance. You can count Schlossberg among those who hope Usha and JD Vance's marriage is in trouble, as he has publicly thirsted over the second lady. Taking to Instagram on February 25, he uploaded a photo of Usha and J.D. holding their newborn. "Could have been US!!" JFK's grandson wrote in the caption. In the second slide of the post, Schlossberg further implored Usha to be his by comparing JD's initials to his own. "Holy *** / It stands for JAMES DAVID VANCE / Usha .... JBKS cmon," he wrote in a screenshot of a tweet. (JBKS stands for John Bouvier Kennedy Schlossberg.)
Unsurprisingly, the post ruffled some feathers online (as Schlossberg no doubt intended), and followers flooded the comment section of the Usha-oriented upload. "Dude, I love personality and your posts and but this is getting creepy. Knock it off," one Instagram user replied. Meanwhile, others playfully encouraged Schlossberg to continue pursuing the vice president's wife. This wasn't the first time netizens felt Schlossberg went overboard in expressing his adoration of Usha.
A month earlier, Schlossberg had high praise for Usha when he uploaded a TikTok that showed him walking in the street with "Drops Of Jupiter (Tell Me)" playing. "This one goes out to Usha, the most beautiful woman in the world. Whenever you're ready, I'm here for you," Schlossberg said in the vid. He also uploaded the clip to Instagram, where his followers bashed him for "going after people's wives." Some pointed out that Schlossberg was trolling, but that excuse did not fly with irritated followers. Days earlier, Schlossberg caused an uproar when he made his most offensive Usha-related post.
Jack Schlossberg's wild post about Usha Vance and his grandmother
The truth about John F. Kennedy's grandson is that his most inappropriate post about Usha Vance also involved his grandmother. On January 20, Jack Schlossberg took to X, formerly Twitter, to take a straw poll involving the second lady and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. "True or false: Usha Vance is way hotter than Jackie O," he tweeted. Needless to say, trash posting or not, X users found it odd to frame a question about his grandmother that way. That tweet came a few days before Schlossberg declared that JD Vance's wife is "the most beautiful woman in the world," and his followers were bothered by his "creepy obsession."
The backlash to Schlossberg's Jackie O vs. Usha tweet forced him to issue an apology. "I'm sorry to everyone I hurt. I was wrong. I'm deleting all my social media. Forever. It's been fun," he tweeted on February 6. Obviously, his retreat from social media did not last "forever" and was relatively short lived, as he was back posting on X less than two weeks later. Of course, that sabbatical did not erase Schlossberg's inappropriate posts from people's memories. "Still shocked at your 'I want to f*** my grandma' comments but welcome back," one follower wrote. It was not long after his return to social media that Schlossberg uploaded the Usha-J.D. baby photo to Instagram.
Schlossberg's creepy Usha posts were especially bewildering considering his attitude after being tapped by Vogue as a political correspondent in July 2024. "I am inspired by my family's legacy of public service. I take that very seriously and I want to contribute in my own way," he said at the time. Well, Schlossberg has certainly made a contribution to the Kennedy legacy.