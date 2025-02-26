JD Vance's Wife Usha Has A Kennedy Creeping On Her (& It's The One You Least Expect)

Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, has made some puzzling online posts directed at Usha Vance. You can count Schlossberg among those who hope Usha and JD Vance's marriage is in trouble, as he has publicly thirsted over the second lady. Taking to Instagram on February 25, he uploaded a photo of Usha and J.D. holding their newborn. "Could have been US!!" JFK's grandson wrote in the caption. In the second slide of the post, Schlossberg further implored Usha to be his by comparing JD's initials to his own. "Holy *** / It stands for JAMES DAVID VANCE / Usha .... JBKS cmon," he wrote in a screenshot of a tweet. (JBKS stands for John Bouvier Kennedy Schlossberg.)

Unsurprisingly, the post ruffled some feathers online (as Schlossberg no doubt intended), and followers flooded the comment section of the Usha-oriented upload. "Dude, I love personality and your posts and but this is getting creepy. Knock it off," one Instagram user replied. Meanwhile, others playfully encouraged Schlossberg to continue pursuing the vice president's wife. This wasn't the first time netizens felt Schlossberg went overboard in expressing his adoration of Usha.

A month earlier, Schlossberg had high praise for Usha when he uploaded a TikTok that showed him walking in the street with "Drops Of Jupiter (Tell Me)" playing. "This one goes out to Usha, the most beautiful woman in the world. Whenever you're ready, I'm here for you," Schlossberg said in the vid. He also uploaded the clip to Instagram, where his followers bashed him for "going after people's wives." Some pointed out that Schlossberg was trolling, but that excuse did not fly with irritated followers. Days earlier, Schlossberg caused an uproar when he made his most offensive Usha-related post.