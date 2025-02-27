Michelle Trachtenberg's Thoughts On Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni Drama Were Crystal Clear

Not long before Michelle Trachtenberg's tragic death, the "Gossip Girl" alum weighed in on her former co-star Blake Lively's well-publicized legal battle with Justin Baldoni, which makes on-set photos of the pair uncomfortable to look at now. Lively is embroiled in lawsuits and countersuits with her "It Ends With Us" costar/director. Trachtenberg made an innocuous Instagram post on January 16 that featured a snap of her wearing sunglasses, and a fan ended up dredging up Lively's legal matters. "It takes a lot of strength to see through all the b*lls***. And some dark sunglasses," the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" actor wrote in the caption. A "Gossip Girl" fan account was not concerned with what Trachtenberg had been up to recently and wanted to know her opinion on Lively's legal issues with Baldoni. "Would love to see you release a statement on the Blake drama," they wrote on Trachtenberg's post, per the Daily Mail.

The fan also wondered if Trachtenberg's caption may have had a double meaning. "Or idk if this is a direct statement?" they added. Trachtenberg noticed the reply and seemed irritated by the fan's attempt to drag her into the matter. "Gosh. I'm busy worrying about real world news and families who have no home anymore from the LA fires. But you do you," she replied along with a rolling eyes emoji. Fans on Reddit noticed the exchange and sided with Trachtenberg. "I'm getting secondhand embarrassment for the fanpage," one Redditor wrote.

That wasn't the first time Trachtenberg weighed in on drama surrounding Lively.