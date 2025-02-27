Inside Michelle Trachtenberg's Reported Health Issues No One Knew About
Michelle Trachtenberg, who died at the age of 39, navigated a serious health issue before her untimely death. A child star who eventually became attached to cult classics, Trachtenberg's most beloved early role was as the main character in "Harriet the Spy," a TV movie for Nickelodeon. Later in her career, she captivated audiences in the teen-centered fantasy drama "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar, and later "Gossip Girl," where she appeared in 28 episodes between 2008 and 2012. While the star continued to work sporadically over the last decade, she sometimes yielded more attention over the state of her health than her onscreen contributions.
As Trachtenberg's physical transformation, which saw her lose a considerable amount of weight in a short time span and, at times, appear in public or social media with yellow eyes, garnered attention, speculation about the state of her health spread online. Often, Trachtenberg faced the conversations head-on, usually with frustration. In January 2024, for example, the "Ice Princess" star took to Instagram to address the latest round of comments about her appearance. "Fun fact. This is my face," she captioned a selfie. "Not malnutrition no problems. Why do you have you hate? Get a calendar." Unfortunately, while her autopsy has yet to be performed, it's believed that she died of natural causes.
Now, the secret health issue Trachtenberg faced before her death has come to light.
Michelle Trachtenberg had a liver transplant
Michelle Trachtenberg was a liver transplant patient, according to the New York Post. Sources told the publication that she underwent the transplant shortly before her death. ABC News reported that Trachtenberg possibly navigated complications post-transplant, which could explain why the actor was often seen with yellowed eyes in some of her most recent photos. According to the Cleveland Clinic, one symptom of an unhealthy liver is jaundice, which can present itself as yellow eyes and skin.
In the wake of her death, fans have speculated about whether Trachtenberg's supposed liver issues were brought on by an alcohol addiction. However, patients with alcohol dependency are less likely to be approved for transplants in the first place, though some transplant centers, including Johns Hopkins, make exceptions. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, there are several illnesses that can require a transplant, including fatty liver disease, non-metastatic liver cancer, acute liver failure, and much, much more. Survival rates are promising, with 72 percent of patients surviving at least five years and 53 percent lasting 20 years.
Friend and co-star Rosie O'Donnell says Michelle 'struggled' in last stretch of life
Rosie O'Donnell has spoken out about Michelle Trachtenberg's death, and she alluded to her possible health issues in a public statement. "Heartbreaking," she said of Trachtenberg's death to Us Weekly. "I loved her very much. She struggled the last few years. I wish I could have helped." O'Donnell starred alongside Trachtenberg in "Harriet the Spy." She played the role of Ole Golly, Trachtenberg's onscreen nanny, and left a long-lasting impression on the then-child star. "I turned 10 years old on the first day of principle photography of 'Harriet the Spy,'" she shared with ET in 2021. "Rosie was my biggest supporter. There was a lot required of me. I'm extremely grateful for the experience," she continued.
While she didn't comment on her health, Melissa Joan Hart posted a clip of when she guest-starred on her show, "Clarissa Explains it All." "I'm heartbroken to hear of the passing of @michelletrachtenberg!!" Hart captioned the Instagram post. "So young, so talented and so sweet! Here is a fun scene from when she was on #ClarissaExplainsItAll. I think this was about 1992 and the episode was an idea I had about babysitting a total nightmare. But Michelle was nothing like her character and even this young, we got along wonderfully." Meanwhile, "Gossip Girl" cast alum Chace Crawford wrote on Instagram: "Michelle was one of a kind. I remember her coming on set for the first time and just absolutely owning it. She was a force of nature and just so unapologetically funny and magnetic.. remembering those years with a big smile. Just a terrible loss. Love you."
Our thoughts are with Trachtenberg's loved ones during this time.